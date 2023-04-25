After missing the final phase of qualifying by five thousandths of a second and having struggled down from 19th to seventh place on Saturday, Vergne wanted revenge on Sunday.

“The first race was really complicated,” said the French driver. “Everyone wants to conserve energy by staying in the group, I was hit several times and also spun. At the end of the day I was happy to finish seventh as it also showed the car’s potential.”

Usually, when the set-up and performance are as they were on day one, the standings don’t change much the next day. Furthermore, making the challenge for the French-American team even more difficult was the fact that the main manufacturers at the beginning of the season – Porsche and Jaguar – and their satellite teams were also involved in the first double European round of the season.

But rain arrived for qualifying on Sunday morning, creating huge uncertainty. With grooved tires that are the same for both dry and wet conditions, the track gets slightly cleaner with each lap. The teams are playing with pressure to try and improve grip. In a very tense first phase of qualifying, Vergne set the fastest time in his group, then qualifying fourth on the starting grid. Like Vergne the day before, Vandoorne missed out on dueling by a tenth of a second and started ninth.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

Resist the pressure

Energy strategy is at the heart of the competition. Up front, the two attack modes were activated as quickly as possible to stay in the game. It was about planning for the second half of the race, when everyone can attack without worrying about energy reserves. A high-intensity battle between the two Porsches, DS Penske of Vergne and Envision of Nick Cassidy, began at mid-race as both Jaguars and the Andretti of Jake Dennis were ready to strike.

The gaps were very close and the cars almost touched on several occasions.

With five laps to go, the top three finishers were less than a second apart, but the positions didn’t change: Cassidy won ahead of Dennis and Vergne, who scored important points and consolidated his third place in the championship, firmly entering the fight for the drivers’ title.

“We’ve just had two complicated races, where the leaders are afraid to expend too much energy and it creates very tight groups, which is quite special,” said the two-time Formula E champion after Sunday’s race.

In the constructors’ standings, DS Penske remains in fourth place, but in contact with the leading trio of Porsche, Envision and Jaguar.

In fifteen days, Formula E will move to Monaco, on a track well known by all the teams and drivers. Last year, Vandoorne, then with Mercedes, won the race, while Vergne finished third.