On Saturday afternoon in London, the stakes were very different for each team.

On home soil and in front of their fans, title contenders Jaguar and Envision Racing had very high expectations. For Porsche, a perfect performance was needed to stay in contention for the constructors’ championship, while Andretti, the German manufacturer’s customer team, had Dennis battling for the drivers’ crown.

DS Automobiles and its partner Penske Autosport aimed to maintain their positions. After an observation session in free practice on Friday afternoon, as usual, to limit the risks associated with the fact that the track used is not a permanent circuit, the two DS E-TENSE FE23s of Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne started setting times best.

In the qualifying groups, JEV missed out on the quarter-finals by just two tenths of a second. Stoffel Vandoorne also lost a place in the closing stages of qualifying, but had to contend with the Jaguar of Mitch Evans in the semi-finals. In fact, he was the New Zealander who won qualifying, before dropping back to 6th to serve out the grid penalty he was handed in Rome.

A highly tactical and chaotic race

Starting from 7th and 13th on the grid, Vandoorne and Vergne were initially involved in traffic. At the front, Envision Racing was able to count on Sébastien Buemi’s studied slowness to allow Nick Cassidy to comfortably activate his attack mode and try to extend his advantage over the group without expending too much energy.

Evans was very aggressive and knew he was going to fight for important points.

In the early laps, Vandoorne hit a Maserati which slammed the door in his face as he attempted to overtake.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: Joao Filipe / DPPI

Some drivers then had problems activating their attack mode, while championship leader Jake Dennis remained in a tense battle.

In the DS Penske team, Vandoorne remained in the top 10, but Vergne was forced to retire due to a technical problem.

Up front, Evans drove an intense race, but Cassidy was forced to pit after a collision with teammate Buemi… a major blow for Envision Racing.

The rest of the race was tricky to follow, due to a series of ‘on the edge’ behavior in a confined environment. After two red flags, Evans won the first race of the weekend ahead of Dennis, who thus secured his first world championship crown in an electric single-seater. Buemi finished third.

Sunday’s race will decide the constructors’ champion, with points still up for grabs for Formula E honor and inter-brand history. French-American team DS Penske will be there to once again consolidate their position and round out the season in beauty.