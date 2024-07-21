A bronze medal would do the Franco-American team a lot of good after a promising but somewhat inconsistent year.

The end of the Formula E World Championship is very close, with the battle between Porsche and Jaguar for the titles still to be decided, but also between DS Penske and Andretti (a Porsche-powered team) who are fighting for third place in the team standings.

At the end of the first of the two London races, Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne have accumulated a total of 188 points for their team, 18 points more than rivals Andretti. Anything is still possible for both teams, although the data points to DS Penske as the favorite.

In the constructors’ championship, the points are a little more reduced, still in favor of Stellantis (DS Automobiles and Maserati), with the Group having a three-point advantage over Nissan, which is also pushing the McLaren cars.

A high-voltage race

In London, Vergne started the first test session by setting the fastest time, with Vandoorne in the top ten and less than three tenths behind. The second test session is classified as a high-risk session on this tight circuit, where any mistake can have damaging consequences.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23 Photo by: DPPI

The aim was not to compromise the qualifying session scheduled for less than two hours later.

On this track, two-thirds of which is outdoors and, uniquely this season, almost 600 metres indoors, the atmosphere is quite… electric.

The stakes are high and each team has its own strategy to achieve its goals. During the press conference, Phil Charles, deputy team principal of DS Penske, was very clear about the team’s intentions.

“We will give our all and leave nothing to chance. It is true that if others make mistakes, as they did in Portland, this will help us. But we are not counting on it. London is a very different circuit, where energy management in the race is less important than on other tracks. We have to seize every opportunity.”

In qualifying, both drivers were placed in Group B and ultimately finished fifth and 17th on the grid respectively, with Vergne the better placed of the two.

Despite being a short circuit (2.086 km), the London circuit is a very demanding one for the drivers, who have to tackle 20 corners on a narrow track.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

From the start of the 37-lap race, Vergne and Vandoorne tried to avoid contact as much as possible, which is very frequent on this type of track.

But after the safety car was deployed for the first time following a first-lap tangle, Vergne was hit by Andretti driver Jake Dennis, who received a five-second penalty for causing the incident, although both inevitably dropped down the order.

Fortunately, the Frenchman’s DS E-TENSE FE23 was not damaged too badly and he was able to recover. Behind him, Vandoorne also went on the attack and found himself just outside the points. Back in the top 10, Vergne was involved in another accident.

At the end of a race in which there were numerous pit stops – and two laps added by the race direction following the Safety Car period – which allowed Vandoorne to score the team’s only points, finishing in ninth position.

Sunday’s race will be shorter, with 34 laps, but DS Penske drivers will still have the opportunity to end the season on a positive note and consolidate their teams’ championship positions.