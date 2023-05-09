The scenario is not perfect, but we must look positively on the facts of a fast Monaco E-Prix, which could have ended even better for the French-American team.

If the two Safety Cars at the end of the race, including the one that saw the group cross the finish line, hadn’t muddied the waters, the result would have been different.

To understand what happened, it’s worth remembering that the championship leaders excelled in both free practice sessions.

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans, 2021-22 champion Vandoorne (DS Penske) and Maserati MSG driver Max Gunther, energized by the podium in Berlin, were at the forefront of the first session, which saw ideal conditions.

The second session confirmed the first impressions, with Gunther setting the fastest time, ahead of Evans and Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti).

The two DS Penske cars finished in the top 10 and the main practice session leaders were expected to return in the final qualifying session.

Qualifying is a struggle…

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

In group A, the four fastest times were set by Nissan driver Norman Nato, teammate Sacha Fenestraz, Dan Ticktum (NIO 333) and Evans.

Although the two Nissans had been decent in practice, they came out of the closet setting two benchmark times.

The two DS Penskes were well placed, but their times were invalidated due to incorrect tire pressure. In Formula E there is a minimum pressure to be respected and each team establishes it based on the estimated temperature of the tire on the track.

Everything was reduced to nothing or almost, a little was missing… As a result, Vergne and Vandoorne were relegated to the last row.

…But the race restores morale

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: DPPI

In Munich, the phenomenon of aerodynamic drag, strongly felt in São Paulo and Berlin, was a little less pronounced. Also, the pilots were less reluctant to attack, which helped recoveries.

Although the winner Nick Cassidy started from tenth position to take the victory, it should be noted that Vergne gained 15 positions to move from 22nd to seventh position.

“I had the best race I could do, I have no regrets,” said DS driver Penske. “I had a good car, I was able to make a lot of overtaking… I’m just a little frustrated with the effect of the first safety car, because with the pace and energy I had I think I could have made it into the top 5.”

“But I’m happy to take the points for 7th and I’m very happy with the damage limitation.”

A double appointment now awaits the riders in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Last year, the only E-Prix of the weekend was won by Evans, ahead of Vergne and Edoardo Mortara.

In the Drivers’ Championship, the top five – Cassidy, Pascal Wehrlein, Dennis, Evans and Vergne, five different teams – are sandwiched by 37 points, which bodes well for a busy season finale.

With nine races held since January, Formula E is bucking the statistics with seven different pole drivers, none of whom have managed to win the race in which they started from the front. Will Jakarta be able to break this streak?