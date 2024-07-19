With sixteen races (in ten different countries) scheduled between January 13 and July 21, the 2024 season of the Formula E World Championship has proven to be exceptionally demanding. To complete this long world championship, the drivers will have to deal with a relatively short track (less than 2.1 km for 20 corners), but extremely particular.

The track at London’s ExCeL Exhibition Centre (host of the 2012 Summer Olympics) is in fact unique both in the Formula E calendar and in the world of motorsport. Built on the banks of the Thames, on the site of the former Royal Victoria Docks, the circuit includes approximately 25% of its route… indoors.

Every year since 2021, the championship’s electric single-seaters have started from the heart of the building (which has a total length of over a kilometer), to tackle a section on the outside and, finally, return inside via an access ramp. This configuration means that, in case of rain, the cars run on a damp surface on the outside, but then substantially dry on the inside. A configuration that adds interest to the race, but also extra work for the engineers and drivers.

“Apart from this particularity, which we always adapt well to, qualifying is particularly important on this circuit, because it is very narrow,” says Jean-Éric Vergne, who took pole position three weeks ago in Portland (USA). “This season, we have very often reached the final stages of qualifying after the groups and our level in qualifying gives us hope for good results here in London. We have the potential to fight at the front and we are determined to end 2024 on a high.”

A truly unique circuit at London’s ExCeL Exhibition Centre. Photo by: Joao Filipe / DPPI

Two races to consolidate the positions in the standings

Heading into London, DS Penske has some interesting positions in the three championship standings. In the teams’ standings, the Franco-American team is third behind the Jaguar and Porsche works teams, but ahead of the Porsche-powered Andretti, with the Jaguar-powered Envision far enough back not to be a concern. The same story is repeated in the manufacturers’ standings, where the same trio are at the top. However, DS Automobiles has a serious challenger in Nissan (which also powers McLaren), just five points behind Stellantis Motorsport, which also includes the Maserati brand.

As for the drivers’ standings, the championship is still open and close. With 129 points, Jean-Éric Vergne is sixth, 38 points behind the leader. With each race awarding up to 29 points, anything is still possible from an arithmetic point of view. The close gaps will create an exciting end to the championship, for a season that kept its fans in suspense until the last race weekend. Here too, DS Penske and Jean-Éric Vergne are reasonably aiming for a podium, more within their reach than ever.

In London, the schedule will be slightly different, with qualifying at lunchtime, followed by the start at 5pm local time, 6pm in Italy.

Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Penske) is sixth in the championship ahead of London. Photo by: DPPI