The story began in London on 27 June 2015, on the occasion of the first two Formula E races.

Yves Bonnefont, the first CEO of DS Automobiles – a brand created in 2014 – launched the DS Virgin Racing team alongside Sir Richard Branson, becoming the first premium manufacturer to enter the discipline.

A few months earlier, Xavier Mestelan Pinon, then Citroën’s technical director in the WRC, had been spotted in the Buenos Aires paddocks. He had been entrusted with the management of DS Performance, the competition division of DS Automobiles.

Buenos Aires is also where the French manufacturer took its first victory, in the fourth E-Prix of the season, with British driver Sam Bird.

Since then, DS Automobiles has recorded 15 more wins and 47 podium finishes. With this level of performance, the team took the championship title in 2019 with Jean-Éric Vergne and in 2020 with Antonio Felix Da Costa. On both occasions, DS also captured the constructors’ title.

Under the leadership of Béatrice Foucher, CEO of the brand since January 2020, the French manufacturer is now committed to the series until at least 2026.

The 100th E-Prix celebrated modestly

In Jakarta, although Saturday’s results were satisfactory for DS Penske, with Stoffel Vandoorne fourth and Vergne fifth, Sunday’s 100th race was a little less positive.

Helmet of Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

For most of the race, Vandoorne fought for a place on the podium. But a radio outage and contact with an opponent caused a suspension problem, dropping him to ninth place.

Vergne, forced into the pits to change the front wing due to a racing accident, had to settle for 16th place.

“It is true that our 100th race did not go as we had dreamed,” said Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance. “You could also say that it was a difficult race and that the result doesn’t reflect the performance of our cars. Our attention is now on to the next race.”

The next round of the Formula E World Championship will take place for the first time in Portland (USA) on 24 June.

Statistically, DS Penske is the team that has scored the most points this season on circuits never used before, with 75 points collected between Hyderabad (India), Cape Town (South Africa) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

Will the 101st race be the chance to continue the story with a podium or a win?