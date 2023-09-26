Important news is arriving on the Mahindra front. The Formula E team will not be able to rely on Lucas Di Grassi in the 2023/2024 season of the world championship dedicated to fully electric single-seaters because the Brazilian has decided to abandon him.

This decision was made after the season ended a few weeks ago, the worst of Lucas’ career since he raced in Formula E, i.e. since 2014. After an excellent start, namely the pole position obtained in Mexico City, Di Grassi managed to finishing with points on just 2 occasions.

This led him to stop in 15th place in the Drivers’ World Championship. Not much, too little for a rider who won the category title in 2016/2017 (when it wasn’t yet the World Championship) and finished second and third in two other years.

Di Grassi’s adventure in Mahindra lasted just one season. The Brazilian had arrived there at the end of the 2021/2022 season, after finishing fifth in the World Championship defending the colors of the Venturi team.

The difficulties related to the powertrain revealed by Mahindra were so evident that they forced Di Grassi to spend a season as a supporting player and to make a decision that was difficult to predict after the excellent start to the World Championship.

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Today Di Grassi announced that he has left the team, but has not yet revealed anything about his future. At 39, Lucas still feels like a competitive driver, but there are few and fewer seats available in Formula E for next season.

Frederic Bertrand, Mahindra team principal, commented on Lucas Di Grassi’s decision: “I would like to thank Lucas on behalf of all Mahindra personnel for his contribution over the past year.”

“Lucas has played a very important role since he joined the team in the first season with the Gen3 cars. But both parties, him and us, felt that the time had come to make other choices for the future.” .

“Lucas will always remain part of the Mahindra Racing family. We wish him nothing but the best for his future.”

Mahindra Racing will announce its driver line-up for the 2023/2024 season by the end of this week and then take part in the pre-season tests which will take place at Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on 23 October.