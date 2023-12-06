Jake Dennis remains in FIA Formula E. The reigning world champion of the series has signed a multi-year agreement with the Andretti Global team, thus continuing to be present in the FIA ​​full electric category for the seasons to come.

His previous contract would have expired at the end of 2024, but this extension replaced it and will thus allow both the Briton and Andretti to return to the starting gates of the season among the big favourites.

In the season that ended this year, Dennis managed to take home 11 podiums overall, in addition to two victories in the first two outings in Mexico City and Rome.

“I started my journey in Formula E with Andretti and I am really happy to continue racing for them, also because they have supported my career in this series,” said Dennis after the announcement of his contract extension.

“I have immense respect for this team and it will be an honor to continue to defend its colours. The Gen3 era is exciting for us also thanks to the partnership with Porsche which supplies the powertrains.”

“I am super motivated for next season and I am sure that with the commitment, teamwork and investments we have made over the last 3 years, the team will be able to fight again to win races and fight for titles in the future” .

Michael Andretti, CEO and president of Andretti Global, added: “Jake has played an integral role in our team’s recent successes in Formula E.”

“Securing Jake’s presence is important to us, because we share the ambition to fight for successes and titles. I am confident that this renewal will make our position even stronger. We look forward to breaking further records and achieve other goals together, starting from next season.”