Nick Cassidy took his second consecutive Formula E win at the Monaco E-Prix to take the lead in the championship standings. The New Zealander of Envision started ninth, after being excluded in the group stage of qualifying, but just over half of the 29 laps of the Principality circuit was enough for him to take the lead of the group.

After a couple of really valuable overtakings on the outside at the hairpin of the old station and at the Rascasse, the decisive one was found at Sainte Devote during the 18th lap, when he managed to counter-overtake Mitch Evans’ Jaguar, who he had threaded in the same spot two laps earlier.

Then, a few laps from the end, the race direction was forced to send the Safety Car onto the track, because the Maserati of Maximilian Gunther stopped at Massenet’s height, after hitting Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333 on the Beau Rivage climb. proceeding slowly with the damaged wing.

Thanks to the energy saved during the neutralization, but also to the fact that no laps were added to the race, when the race restarted the drivers no longer had to make energy calculations and started pushing almost as if they were qualification.

Evans, however, was unable to find a gap to try and contend for the win with Cassidy, also because the race then ended under the Safety Car regime: a contact between the other Jaguar of Sam Bird and the Cupra of Nico Muller ended the race of the Swiss driver against the barriers of the Sainte Devote, with his car blocking the track.

After last month’s success in Berlin, Cassidy has therefore achieved his first victory on the streets of the Principality, but the second in a row. An important triumph, which allows him to become the leader, given that he came to Monaco with 4 points to make up on Pascal Wehrlein, but that the Porsche driver experienced a complicated weekend, finding himself finishing only 11th.

Completing the podium behind Cassidy and Evans is Jack Dennis, who in the Andretti Autosport car had also tried to undermine the second position of the Jaguar driver before the Safety Car ended hostilities.

After being deprived of pole position for using more power than allowed in the grand finale of qualifying, Sacha Fenestraz failed to reach the podium. In the second part of the race he was always behind the leading trio, but in the end he finished fourth in his Nissan.

Pole was inherited by Jake Hughes, who led the race with his McLaren in the early stages, but then gradually lost positions, finishing fifth. Behind him however, despite the damaged wing and the contact with Gunther, Ticktum managed to cross the finish line sixth.

Then the comebacks of Jean-Eric Vegne and his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne were truly remarkable, because the two standard-bearers had been relegated to the last row for an infringement linked to tire pressures in qualifying. At the finish line, however, they finished respectively in seventh and ninth position.