Formula E is synonymous with unpredictability and the Portland race was yet another example. On a new track for the electric category, there was a race that was at times chaotic, in which the issue of energy management once again took center stage with constant changes of leadership to take advantage of the slipstream.

Making the most of a complex and difficult to read scenario was Nick Cassidy, who won after starting the ePrix from the tenth spot on the starting grid. The New Zealander from Envision quickly returned to the top positions in a group that remained substantially compact also due to the two Safety Cars in the first ten laps due to the retirement of Roberto Merhi and Nico Mueller’s accident.

The bearer of the British team then took the lead after about fifteen laps: from that moment on, Cassidy managed the race with great astuteness, staying ahead, but at times imposing a pace even three or four seconds slower than the potential at order to save energy. Despite the fact that the New Zealander gave the lead of the race in some moments, he never strayed from the top positions, always staying in the area to then launch the decisive attack towards the end.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Cassidy also excellently managed the defense phase on Jake Dennis, who, four laps from the checkered flag, had been able to overtake Antonio Felix da Costa on the outside, then attempting the same maneuver on the New Zealander as well. The Envision standard-bearer managed a tense situation well, then taking advantage of the duel in the last two laps between da Costa and Dennis to stretch at the right moment and take that safety margin that would have allowed him to cross the finish line first despite having a amount of residual energy lower than the runner-up.

On the second step of the podium was Jake Dennis, less than three tenths behind that victory which is missing from the opening round of the season in Mexico. During the last lap the Briton passed da Costa and seemed to have a small energy advantage over Cassidy, but he was unable to put pressure on the leader, who thus took his third success in five races after the successes of Berlin and Munich.

In any case, a second place to celebrate, not only because it represents the fifth consecutive podium, but also because it allowed Andretti’s standard bearer to keep the lead in the standings, albeit by just one length over Cassidy. Third place for another of the protagonists of the race, Antonio Felix da Costa, who deserves credit for having been the first to want to try and change the fate of a race that had been rather monotonous up to that moment, attempting a small escape which, however did not materialize.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Fourth place was Mitch Evans, who juggled well by recovering from the back rows following the technical problem that had prevented him from taking part in qualifying; even if only the “wooden medal” arrived, this fourth position also represents an important result for the Jaguar New Zealander, as it keeps him alive in the race for the world championship crown. The points from the leader have risen to 34, a large gap considering the only four rounds still to be played, but the premises after qualifying were far from rosy.

Also noteworthy is the good fifth position of Sebastien Buemi with the other Envision, with the Swiss preceding the first Maserati of Max Gunther, who however lost one position with respect to the starting grid. The German has always remained in the leading positions, at times even entering the top three positions, but he has never really been in the fight for victory.

Lucas di Grassi’s Mahindra was positively surprised, good at reaching a points finish that boosted the team’s morale despite the extremely complex period in terms of performance and results. On the other hand, Pascal Wehrlein disappoints, who undoubtedly also pays for a bad qualifying that had seen him start from the penultimate row: the Porsche driver, who has now seen the gap in the standings increase considerably, has never managed to concretely climb back into the group, moreover arriving in contact with other cars in curve one. To conclude the points zone the Nissan of Norman Nato and an excellent Robin Frijns with the ABT Cupra. To tell the truth, the Dutch driver had finished in eleventh position, but the penalty awarded to Sam Bird for pushing Gunther off the track allowed him to gain a point for morale.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

A day undoubtedly to forget for the DS, forced with both cars to start from the pit lane after being caught by the marshals scanning the barcodes on the tires of the opposing teams using special equipment. This compromised the race of both drivers, despite the fact that at times Jean Eric Vergne had actually managed to get back into the top five, but without being able to finish in the points. Equally in the shadows is the (non) comeback of Stoffel Vandoorne, who was unable to go beyond twelfth position.

Despite excellent qualifying, zero points also for the two McLarens, who slipped back in the standings also due to some contacts, with a bitter fate that also hit Sacha Fenestraz, who was forced to replace the front wing after a few laps due to a contact with the teammate. Edoardo Mortara, Nico Mueller (walled after running out of brakes) and Roberto Merhi (stopped on the track due to a technical problem) retired.