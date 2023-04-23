A weekend in the sign of Jaguar. If on Saturday it was a car from the official team that took the victory in the first round in Berlin, on Sunday it was a car from the customer team, that of Envision Racing, that triumphed. In fact, the winner was Nick Cassidy, capable of going out over the long distance in an extremely tactical race like yesterday’s, where the first thirty laps saw the leader alternate continuously to avoid dragging the group.

The issue of energy management was once again central today, so much so that at times the times were around one minute and thirteen seconds, closer to the wet qualifying in the morning than to the dry one on Saturday. The New Zealander was good at getting out of the group and taking the lead around the thirtieth lap, gradually starting to pick up the pace until the checkered flag, where he was able to keep his rivals at bay.

Second and third step of the podium respectively for Jake Dennis and Jean Eric Vergne, with the Frenchman also maintaining the lead of the race at times before moving to join the slipstream of some other car and save battery.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, the remainder of the field on the opening lap Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

For the British rider of Andretti perhaps there is still some regret for having tried too late to get close, given that he crossed the finish line with 1% more battery than the winner. A day which, in any case, proved to be important for all the three protagonists of the podium, who thus recovered heavy points in the standings on the world leader.

Pascal Wehrlein, in fact, was unable to go beyond seventh position, showing a few more difficulties when the pace picked up towards the end. A chiaroscuro weekend for the Porsche driver, who has never really shone: his margin over his pursuers is now reduced to just four points.

The German driver was preceded by Mitch Evans, also one of the protagonists in the championship fight, Antonio Felix da Costa and Max Gunther: the Maserati driver was able to recover around fifteen positions thanks to the rather slow pace of the race after a bad qualifying, also setting the fastest lap of the entire race.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Eighth place for Stoffel Vandoorne, who closes the points zone ahead of Nico Mueller and Dan Ticktum. These are the first points of the season for ABT, which had monopolized the front row this morning thanks to a good performance by its riders in the wet. The slow pace of the race helped the home team’s stables to stay in the area but, with a dry track, the limits of the single-seater came out, which still suffers from an inefficient powertrain and a team that is growing.

The two Nissans, the two Mahindras and the two McLarens are out of the points. Also noteworthy was the unfortunate day of several riders who were involved in contacts due to the funnels that were created due to the rather slow pace during the day.

Sam Bird, Sebastien Buemi and Edoardo Mortara are in fact forced to return to the pits to repair the damage: if the Englishman from Jaguar and the Swiss from Envision managed to fix the damage to the front wing by returning to the track, despite finishing outside the points , the Maserati standard-bearer was instead forced to retire.