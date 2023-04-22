After the pole conquered in the first round in Saudi Arabia, Sebastien Buemi repeats himself, thus becoming the first driver to obtain two pole positions during this championship. In fact, the Swiss beat Sam Bird in the final by about a tenth and a half, thus winning the start from the pole also in the first race in Berlin, where this weekend Formula E will dispute a double appointment, racing both on Saturday and on Sunday.

A pole conquered above all thanks to the excellent time obtained in the first sector, where Buemi was quicker by almost two tenths, while Bird recovered about nine hundredths of a second in the last intermediate time: precisely because of the smudges at the end, the Swiss also said he was bit surprised to be able to get the first position. The front row will therefore be entirely Jaguar-branded, with two I-Type 6s (one customer and one official) leading the field.

Day in chiaroscuro for DS: on the one hand the second row conquered by Stoffel Vandoorne represents the continuation of what was good seen in free practice, but on the other there is a shadowy race for Jean Eric Vergne, at the moment the closest rider in the world rankings. However, it will be a good opportunity for the team to score important points.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, receives the pole position award from Marco Parroni, Head of Global Sponsorship at Julius Baer. Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Cassidy will start from sixth position after being eliminated for less than a tenth by his teammate Buemi in a duel all in Envision sauce. However, for the New Zealander it will be a good opportunity to try and gain some points in the world standings and close the gap from the leader. Alongside him will be Jake Dennis, with the latter eliminated in the quarterfinals against Sam Bird.

Positive day for NIO, capable of taking both drivers to the quarterfinals after passing the group stage. In addition to the fourth place conquered by Dan Ticktum, it should be emphasized that Sette Camera also grabbed a good seventh position after losing the duel against Stoffel Vandoorne in the quarterfinals: at his side will be Max Gunther with the first Maserati, in spite of himself author of a cornering error 9.

After doing well in the first two free practice sessions, Maserati had high hopes for qualifying. However, Edoardo Mortara was unable to go beyond eleventh overall position on the grid, immediately finding elimination in group A where he missed the turn by about a tenth and a half.

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, with the front wing broken following an accident Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The Swiss rider did not go beyond sixth place in his group, being overtaken by Mitch Evans: given the expectations after free practice, the eighth place obtained by Gunther represents only a half-smile.

Surprises are not lacking, because in addition to the elimination of the New Zealander, one of the great protagonists of the world championship up to now, there is also the exclusion of both Porsches. In front of the home crowd, neither Pascal Wehrlein nor Antonio Felix da Costa in fact managed to get through the first group, struggling to bring the tires up to temperature: the two will now be called to a comeback race starting from the eighth and tenth row , with the aim of containing as much as possible any losses in the championship standings on Cassidy and Dennis.

Overall, so far Saturday hasn’t given the German manufacturer great emotions, given that even André Lotterer, with the 99X Electric of the Andretti customer team, hasn’t been able to avoid a premature exclusion. In fact, only Jake Dennis managed to avoid the cut in the first phase, accessing the direct clashes after passing group B.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

A disappointing Saturday morning also for Jean Eric Vergne, who was visually disconsolate when he returned to the pits, as well as for the two McLarens of Jake Hughes and René Rast, all out in the second group together with the two Nissans of Norman Natò and Sacha Fenestraz.

Like Maserati, it’s not difficult to hide that DS also aspired to a better team result after the good results in free practice, in which it fought steadily for the top positions. Although the second row conquered by Stoffel Vandoorne still represents a good result, being able to start up front also with Vergne would have guaranteed a good chance of reducing the gap from Wehrlein in the world standings.

Rounding out the group were the two ABTs of Nico Mueller and Robin Frijns and the Mahindras of Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland.