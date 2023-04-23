Sometimes motorsport can give you some great stories and on Sunday morning Formula E did not disappoint. On the Berlin track, where the second round of the weekend took place on German soil, the ABT team made the most of the wet asphalt, monopolizing a qualifying that saw the cars of the home team conquer the entire front row.

The winner was Robin Frijns, able to beat his team mate Nico Mueller with an advantage of almost a second in the final. A day to remember for ABT, which in this start to the championship had great difficulty adapting to GEN 3, both because the team was completely re-founded after the adventure with Audi, and because of the lack of competitiveness shown by the Mahindra package, which also supplies its engines to the German team. As the riders explained, the hope is that the rain will continue into the afternoon as well, giving the team a better chance of fighting for a top placement.

The entire front row came after a course that saw Frijns beat in sequence Mitch Evans and Sebastien Buemi, respectively the winner and poleman of the first round in Berlin, while Mueller won their respective duels with world championship leader Pascal Wehrlein and Jean-Eric Vergne.

Buemi, third, and Jean Eric Vergne, who will start from the fourth box of the starting grid, will start from the second row.

Just like on Saturday, even today in the quarterfinals there was a duel entirely from Envision, with the two riders forced to face each other again: initially it seemed that Nick Caddisy had won the duel, first across the finish line, but shortly after the conclusion of the quarter-final it was discovered that the New Zealander had activated the 350 kW mode earlier than expected, thus leading to the cancellation of the time.

This is a good opportunity for the English team to find important points for the championship standings, even if, with the risk of rain, predicting the course of the race in Formula E is always difficult.

Even on Sunday Jake Dennis proved to be shrewd entering the phase with the best eight riders, even if he was then unable to win the first duel with Jean Eric Vergne, who crossed the line with about half a second ahead.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

World championship leader Pascal Wehrlein will start from the third row after being eliminated in the first quarter-final by a surprising Nico Mueller, good at making the most of the wet conditions to beat the German.

His most formidable rivals in terms of world standings are around him, so it will be important to maximize today’s result for the standings. The winner of Saturday’s race, Mitch Evans, will start ahead of the Porsche driver, also excluded at the end of the first duel lost against Robin Frijns’ ABT.

If yesterday it was Vergne’s DS who found elimination at the end of the group stage, today on the wet asphalt it was teammate Stoffel Vandoorne who paid the price, in which he accused an important gap from the last valid position to pass to the quarterfinals, more than three tenths. Another of the great protagonists of Saturday’s race, Sam Bird, also immediately out, who in the finale also seems to have paid for a technical problem on the single-seater, underlining via radio that his accelerator is blocked.

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The conditions change, but the result does not change for Antonio Felix da Costa, as on Saturday out of the duels already at the end of the group stage, specifically that A. In fact, the Portuguese did not pass the round for about three cents from his teammate brand Jake Dennis, who instead was able to overcome the trap and progress to the quarterfinals. The Porsche driver will start from tenth position, while the Andretti driver will line up on the fourth row.

Also out in group A are the two Mahindras of Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi, with the latter also going wide at the hairpin in his latest attempt. The two bearers of the Indian team will thus start the race from twelfth and thirteenth position.

Qualifying to forget also for André Lotterer and René Rast, who had missed part of the last free practice session in the morning due to a technical problem on his McLaren. The other single-seater from the Woking team also suffered the same fate in group B, with Jake Hughes who will therefore be forced to start from fourteenth on the starting grid.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

If yesterday the two NIOs had been able to conquer a place with both cars in the top 8, today the situation has completely reversed, with the two cars out in the heats: Dan Ticktum didn’t go beyond eighteenth place (date also a penalty to be served), while Sette Camara will line up right behind his teammate.

Opposite mood to Saturday also at Maserati: if yesterday Gunther was able to overcome the cut and then conquer a good podium in the race, today the two Trident cars struggled a lot, with the German starting from the last line. Alongside him will be Norman Nato with the second Nissan.