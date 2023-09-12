Another piece of the puzzle is now in place. The Formula E grid for Season 10 continues to take shape thanks to the announcement from Andretti, which on Tuesday confirmed the arrival of Norman Nato for the next championship following the departure of Andre Lotterer. This brings to a close one of the events that has attracted the most attention in recent months, given that recently there had also been talk of a possible landing of Felipe Drugovich, with whom there have actually been contacts, or Nyck De Vries.

Nato will drive the customer Porsche 99X Electric and will join the reigning world champion, Jake Dennis, who won the title in the last round in London last July. The Frenchman will thus take part in his third full season in the electric category after the adventures with Venturi in 2021 and with Nissan in 2023, to which was added a brief period in Jaguar at the end of 2022.

His adventure with Nissan ended after just one season, in which the best result was second place obtained in the penultimate stage in Rome, to which were added several points finishes despite a rather disappointing championship by the Japanese brand. However, the good results achieved towards the end helped Nissan overtake its customer team McLaren in the constructors’ championship, also securing a top ten finish in the drivers’ standings.

Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team, 2nd position in Rome Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Nato will take to the track for the first time with Andretti Formula E for pre-season testing in Valencia from 23 to 27 October, before traveling to Mexico City for the season-opening race in January 2024.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Andretti Formula E family for Season 10. It is very exciting to have the opportunity to have a car capable of winning. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to its long history of successes,” Nato explained.

“I am confident in the direction Andretti Formula E is taking ahead of Season 10. The addition of Norman reflects our shared win-seeking mentality and passion for winning. Norman brings with him great experience and skill and has attracted the our attention with his progress over the course of the season. After Jake’s extraordinary victory [Dennis] in this year’s Drivers’ Championship, the bar has been set high and we are hungry to do more,” added company CEO Michael Andretti.