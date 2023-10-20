It’s time for changes at Andretti. Last September 5, the US team announced an important international rebranding initiative, underlining the global identity of the team involved in multiple championships with the new name “Andretti Global”.

A significant rebranding, because beyond its commitment to the American series, Andretti is also involved in Extreme and Formula E, the two totally electric championships in which it has achieved important results. Added to this is also the attempt to enter Formula 1 after the recent approval by the FIA, which led it to start negotiations with Liberty Media.

The launch of Andretti Global is a significant milestone in the team’s illustrious legacy, which has unified all aspects of the organization under a single identity. Having the burden and honor of bringing the company’s new colors to the track was the Formula E team, which on Friday unveiled its new livery for the 2024 season, the one in which it will try to defend the drivers title won in Season 9 with Jake Dennis.

The new red, white and blue look will make its debut at next week’s Formula E pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, where Dennis took his first victory in the electric series. It is not the first time that Andretti has shown off an almost completely white look: it had already happened in his first participation in Formula E. Then over the years various collaboration and sponsorship agreements followed, including the one with Avalanche, which had pushed for a bright red in recent seasons.

Photo by: FIA Formula E For Andretti it is a return to the origins from a chromatic point of view: white was the predominant color in the 14-15 season

“Andretti Global is built on excellence in racing and it has been gratifying to see our history and success come together in such a perfect way. The special Formula E livery we will use in Valencia is a great representation of what we set out to do with this rebrand, and it’s fitting that the first time the Andretti Global brand will be on display it will be with a reigning World Champion,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and President of Andretti Global.

In addition to the special livery, in fact, Dennis will show off a new number on his Porsche 99X Electric. After winning the title in 2023, the Briton will take to the track in Season 10 with the prestigious number 1: “I always wanted to earn the right to use the number 1 at some point in my career, and to do it for the first time with the Our new Andretti Global livery makes the moment even more special.”

Joining Dennis will be the latest addition to the Andretti team, Norman Nato, who will replace André Lotterer: the German has in fact left the team to concentrate exclusively on the Porsche program in the WEC. Nato’s Porsche 99X Electric will carry the number 17, a heartfelt tribute to his late compatriot and friend Jules Bianchi.

Photo by: Andretti Autosport The new livery of Andretti Formula E

“I am proud to be racing with the number 17 for next season, because it means a lot to me. I started in karting and won championships with the 17, but Jules also raced with this number, which makes it even more special. It’s a tribute to a great friend and an exceptional driver.” Even in past years, in fact, there has always been a small tribute to Bianchi on his helmet, never forgotten.

The pre-season testing will also offer another opportunity for Barbadian driver Zane Maloney to represent the team in the mandatory rookie session, introduced just this year to also give space to rookies. The current Formula 2 driver has already had the opportunity to participate in the sessions dedicated to rookies during the 2023 season, taking part in the Berlin tests and FP1 in Rome.