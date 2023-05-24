Formula E is approaching the next round in Jakarta, which will take place in the first week of June. An eagerly awaited event, above all because we are back on track after a long wait that also brings with it the first news.

It had been known for some time that André Lotterer could not participate in the ePrix as he was busy with the Porsche LMDh factory team of the Endurance championship in the preparation phase for the next 24h of Le Mans. For this Andretti Autosport had to find an alternative, identified in the name of David Beckmann, who was confirmed as the official driver for the double appointment in Jakarta to replace Lotterer.

The 23-year-old German has served as the team’s reserve driver for the past two seasons, so he knows the team well and the switch came almost naturally. Beckmann recently participated in two part-time seasons of Formula 2 in 2021 and 2022, achieving two podium finishes.

Andre Lotterer, Andretti Autosport Photo by: Andreas Beil

Furthermore, during the rookie tests following the Berlin appointment, Beckmann drove for the Porsche Formula E factory team, a team that supplies various components to Andretti.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to replace Andre and represent the Andretti Formula E team in Jakarta,” said Beckmann.

“Formula E is an incredibly competitive championship and I am thrilled to showcase my skills in this unique race series. I would like to thank Michael Andretti and the team for entrusting me with this responsibility. I will do my best to achieve a positive outcome for everyone involved.”

Beckmann will make his Formula E debut at the Jakarta double race on June 3-4 and will partner Jake Dennis in the team, with the Briton currently third in the drivers’ standings after finishing third at the last round in Monaco.

“David has proven to be a very talented driver and we are delighted to welcome him back to the team for the Jakarta E-Prix. He was part of the team in Season 8 as a reserve driver and has demonstrated his abilities not only during the Rookie Test in Berlin, but also during Porsche Motorsport’s development activities, he will be a great substitute for the double-header weekend,” said Team Principal Roger Griffiths.

“We knew from the start that André’s priorities were within the LMDh Porsche squad and we welcome his commitments outside of Formula E. David’s experience in both championships and as a reserve and development driver for the team and TAG Heuer Porsche will undoubtedly contribute to his seamless transition into the Formula E environment.”

“We have full confidence in his ability to represent the team and have no doubts that he will make the most of this opportunity, contributing to our continued success in the championship,” added the Team Principal.