ABT returned to Formula E in 2023 thanks to a partnership with Cupra, but things on the track did not go as planned, neither for the team nor for the brand.

While it is true that, after failing to score points in the first seven rounds of the year, the team recovered somewhat in the last few races, the fact is that they ended the season at the bottom of the team standings, with 21 points , almost as many away from Mahindra, which precedes it in the standings with 39 points.

A few days ago the departure of Robin Frijns from the team was confirmed, who will return to Envision in 2024 and will also become a new official driver for BMW, ahead of the German brand’s LMDh project.

It is not yet known who will occupy the place left vacant by the Dutchman, but the boss of ABT Cupra, Thomas Biermaier, has hinted in recent weeks that he could hire “a pilot who lives in Switzerland and is interested in the environment”.

The first name that comes to mind is naturally that of Sebastian Vettel, who lives in Switzerland with his family, retired from Formula 1 and has always been committed to the environment and other social causes.

As a result of the rumors generated, Biermaier has now denied these rumors. “I never mentioned Vettel’s name, it was the media who put it in my mouth,” he told Motorsport-Total.com. “There are other riders who live in Switzerland and race sustainably in categories like Extreme E.”

“We have one place available at the moment. We have had a relatively high number of applications, which is impressive. Our situation is much better than our latest position in the league suggests,” he commented.

According to the latest news, ABT Cupra is clearly interested in two names: that of the French Adrien Tambay, ETCR champion in the 2022 season, and the South African Kelvin van der Linde, the current DTM driver who has already replaced Frijns in the team during his injury.

“They’re interesting names,” said Biermaier, who also spoke about those possibilities. “We know that Tambay has a close partnership and collaboration with Cupra. Kelvin himself is part of the ABT family,” he concluded.