In motorsport, money alone is not enough to win races. But despite the cost cap, the famous budget limits imposed by the FIA, some teams have unaccounted for internal resources. In Formula E, the two manufacturers with the most resources are Porsche and Jaguar. They were able to further research into the operation of their electric single-seaters and benefited from feedback from their customer teams, Andretti Autosport for Porsche and Envision Racing for Jaguar.

Faced with these armies of engineers and data, the early days of Gen3 presented a challenge for less experienced teams. More than ever, a deep knowledge of the discipline and top-class drivers were needed to form a solid opposition. With Stoffel Vandoorne, world champion 2021-2022, and Jean-Eric Vergne, champion of the 2017-208 and 2018-2019 seasons, DS Automobiles and its partner Penske Autosport were the only team able to challenge this dominance.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: DPPI See also The 1×1 of the French team in their victory against Morocco in the World Cup semifinals

The most successful Formula E team

DS Automobiles is the manufacturer with the best record in Formula E. After 105 starts since the start of the 2015-2016 season, when the French manufacturer entered the championship for the first time, it is the only one to have won four titles (two championships drivers and two constructors’ championships), and amassed a total of 16 wins, 47 podiums and 22 pole positions.

For this season finale, the results are a little below the team’s expectations, but Eugenio Franzetti, Director of DS Performance, prefers to remember the good times.

“We have reached the final phase of this intense Season 9, which has been full of positive emotions and lessons,” he said. “I am pleased to mention that we were thrilled with JEV’s victory in India, Stoffel’s pole position in Sao Paulo and podiums in Cape Town and Berlin. We worked hard for this, but now we are already looking forward to Season 10, which will be even stronger and more solid”.

Season 10 will get underway in Mexico City on 13 January 2024. Between now and then, the teams will have time to recharge their batteries and fine-tune their 2023-2024 cars. Joint testing is scheduled for October at the Valencia circuit in Spain, and Vandoorne and Vergne will return to the grid in DS Penske colours.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: DPPI

Key figures for DS Automobiles in Formula E

-105 races

-4 championship titles

-16 victories

-47 podiums

-22 pole positions