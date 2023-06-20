There is something new in the Formula E Season 10 calendar, ratified on Tuesday by the World Motor Sport Council. Starting next season, the category will in fact land in Japan, more precisely in Tokyo, which will thus make its debut in the all-electric series.

The race in Japan will take place on March 30 and will be the first ever race of an FIA-backed championship to be held in the Japanese capital. The provisional calendar for the entire world championship was announced on Tuesday after being ratified by the World Motor Sport Council and features 17 races at 13 venues, with the Rome round returning to its traditional slot in mid-April.

Bringing the electric series to Tokyo is a source of pride for Formula E, as explained by the CEO: “Tokyo will be a crucial point in our historic tenth season. We are also at an advanced stage of discussions with many other iconic cities of the world, eager to host a Formula E race and to create impactful global motorsport events with us,” explained Jeff Dodds, who revealed that the electric series is also in discussions with other cities to enrich the calendar.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: DPPI

Once again Mexico City will host the opening round of the championship, which will take place on 13 January. After the Mexican leg it will be the turn of the double night event in Diriyah, with a schedule similar to this year’s.

Rome (April 13-14), Berlin (May 11-12) and London (July 20-21) remain the only other venues to host a double race on the same weekend, with the English capital once again having the honor of be the final stage of the championship. Confirmed both Sao Paulo (March 16) and Portland (June 29), new venues for the 2023 calendar.

However, as teased by Jeff Dodds, at the moment the calendar is still being finalized, as there are still three locations that are not confirmed: Hyderabad and Cape Town, both new locations that made their debut this year , are currently absent from the calendar, while discussions are believed to be underway to stage a race in Malaga.

Pre-season testing will take place as usual in Valencia towards the end of October.