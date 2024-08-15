In the current political climate, which is not conducive to fundamental political debates, the proposal to abolish the Ministry of Development Aid in the medium term naturally calls to mind the 2009 federal election. Before that election, the FDP had already called for the abolition of the Ministry of Development Aid. After the election, the Free Democrat Dirk Niebel became minister in the Christian-Liberal coalition and took over the Ministry of Development Aid, which was not abolished then either.

The idea of ​​integrating cooperation with emerging and developing countries into a larger geopolitical context certainly deserves attention. In many countries, foreign and development policy are seen as a single unit in connection with economic development and defense policy. A holistic view can also encourage a critical review of spending on development aid, as the idea that its effectiveness increases with increasing spending is far too simplistic. It would also be helpful to better coordinate projects with partners in the European Union.

For a long time, Germany has been largely uncomprehending of the merging of geopolitical, economic and development policy goals. But in the increasing competition between democracies and autocracies, the country can no longer afford this attitude.

It would therefore make sense to discuss these issues seriously. They are a waste as a quick filler during the summer lull.

