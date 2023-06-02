Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

In the traffic light, it crunches at every nook and cranny. A top politician from the FDP faction insists on Merkur.de that the content of the heating law should be tough.

Berlin – The heating dispute in the traffic light coalition is now threatening to become a media meat grinder for all three parties: Most recently, the FDP was caught in the crossfire because of an alleged buckling in the associated “heating plan”. The party denied it. But it is clear that it has long been about saving face.

The FDP parliamentary group now wants to remain tough: Their parliamentary director Stephan Thomae said on Wednesday (May 31) at the request of Merkur.de explained. The pressure from the Greens and SPD for a quick agreement before the summer break could roll off the FDP. “For us, the further schedule is based solely on the content,” emphasized Thomae, with a view to the heating law. At the same time, he indicated displeasure with atmospheric upsets in recent weeks.

Habeck’s heating law: “The FDP cannot be put under pressure”

The meeting between Economics Minister and heating law architect Robert Habeck and the experts from the traffic light parliamentarians on Tuesday was “a step in the right direction,” said Thomae. “Because we are discussing the matter again and talking about the central problems.” The reverse conclusion: That was not always the case from the point of view of the liberals.

What next? The FDP around Stephan Thomae (left) does not want to be put under pressure even with Robert Habeck’s heating law. © Montage: Imago/Political-Moments/fn

However, the Bavarian FDP politician did not reveal which of the 77 FDP “questions” to Habeck would affect an agreement. “We want climate protection to be a success in the building sector as well,” he explained.

It’s not good when debates are emotional.

“The FDP cannot be put under pressure,” said Thomae, also with a view to other points of contention such as the budget key points, which have been postponed several times, or the national security strategy, which is also lagging behind schedule. This course applies “in principle and especially to all critical points”: “It’s not about making laws as quickly as possible, but about making laws that are as good as possible.”

Traffic light dispute: Displeasure in the FDP over heating debate and Co. – Emotional “not good”

However, Thomae sees starting points for further cooperation. “The traffic light coalition is united by the goal of making real progress for our country. We’re sticking to that,” he said Merkur.de.

The fact that debates, also from the point of view of the FDP, have recently gotten out of hand was left in no doubt by the parliamentary director of the Bundestag Liberals between the lines. Thomaes judgment and demand: “It is not good when debates are conducted emotionally. Even in challenging times, we have to keep a cool head and talk about problems in a factual and factual manner.”

There should be a few opportunities to do that in the coming weeks. FDP parliamentary group leader Christoph Meyer said on Wednesday that there were still many unanswered questions about the heating law. And the pressure on the traffic light is also growing on other issues: on the same day, social and youth organizations as well as trade unions accused the coalition of “standing still” on basic child security. But that should still become a point of contention in the budget. (fn)