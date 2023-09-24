Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP). © Carsten Koall/dpa

Germany has an education problem. For the left, the solution is to abolish school grades, but the FDP wants to introduce compulsory grades for younger people.

Berlin – The German education system is in crisis: a shortage of teachers and a too high number of young people without qualifications are just a few of the numerous problems. The left That’s why he recently spoke out in favor of abolishing school grades, sitting and homework. The Liberals are apparently pursuing a contrary approach: As can be seen from a report in Monday’s edition of Picture-Newspaper shows, wants the FDP Introduce school grades nationwide starting in third grade. However, the Basic Law would have to be changed for this to happen.

FDP wants school grades from the third grade at the latest

The decision recommendation for the FDP Presidium is interpreted as a response to the position paper recently published by the Left. Without school grades, “learning could take place without pressure and fear,” it said. The views of two parties could probably not differ further: “Instead of foregoing grades and proof of achievement, we need school grades at a comparable high level nationwide and as early as possible – from the third grade at the latest,” the Liberals now loudly demanded Picture-Report.

The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Stefan Düll, also rejects the idea of ​​abolishing grades. That was nonsense, he said German press agency. “The children, just like their parents, want to have the opportunity to compare themselves, on the one hand with their classmates and on the other hand, of course, with the requirements in relation to the educational qualifications they are aiming for.” According to Düll, he is a CSU- Member.

This is what the research says: What speaks for and against school grades

From the FDP’s point of view, school grades can serve to “convey that it is fun to achieve goals using one’s own strength and talent,” it quoted Picture from the resolution proposal. They also allow children and their parents to better assess their performance, say the liberals. However, experiments have shown that grades are not always fair or objective. Different teachers graded the same work differently. According to TU Dresden, the teacher evaluation also included the social background of the students, expectations, gender, the name of the student, class size, the performance level of the class and much more a.

The extent to which grades motivate or demotivate is individual. For some children, grades create pressure instead of motivation. Comparative studies can serve as an indicator of the success or failure of an education system. The “Program for International Student Assessment”, or Pisa for short, of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is the largest international school performance study; a total of around 600,000 students worldwide take part. It turned out that students with good grades in the relevant school subjects did not necessarily do well in the comparison test. The connection was only weak.

According to Pisa, these factors influence the learning success of students

In the Pisa test in 2018, Germany was slightly above the OECD average in reading comprehension and mathematics, and German students were even significantly better in natural sciences, according to a statement from the OECD. The results in mathematics and science, however, were worse than in previous PISA surveys.

The front runners were countries in Asia: students from China and the city state of Singapore achieved the best results – and the gap to the Federal Republic was large. Education prime Singapore decided in 2018 to provide school grades for the first and second grades to abolish. Older students should also learn in a “less competitive environment,” it said.

School success in Germany: Still heavily dependent on social background

School success in Germany continues to depend more on the social background of the students than on average in OECD countries, the OECD analyzed the results of the PISA study from 2018. Equal opportunities therefore remain one of the challenges for the German education system the OECD study. School principals in this country also complain significantly more often about a lack of staff and material resources than their OECD colleagues, it said. On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in Germany. One of the demands was an investment in the education system of at least 100 million euros.

The Left and the FDP agree on one point: education should be a federal responsibility

The liberals and the left at least agree on one point: education should be a federal responsibility. However, this would require a change to the Basic Law, because the states are actually responsible for the cultural and educational sectors. The change would require two-thirds majorities in the Bundestag and Bundesrat – the states are not expected to agree to hand over their educational sovereignty to the federal government. (bme with AFP/dpa).