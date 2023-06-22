Mr. Vogel, you called the Skilled Immigration Act, which the traffic light has now agreed on, historic. So can we expect that the shortage of skilled workers will soon be resolved?

One measure alone cannot remedy it. But without this central measure it is not possible. Growth, prosperity, innovative strength and financing of the social security systems require more immigration into the labor market. Why? Because the need for skilled workers is already enormous today. From the middle of the decade it really gets going with the retirement of the baby boomers. At the same time, the number of people coming to us from European countries to work is declining. All of Europe is an aging continent. We urgently need to get better in the global competition for talent. In addition: According to the Institute of German Economics, for example, the growth in patent applications from Germany in recent years can only be attributed to inventors with foreign roots. With new minds come new ideas!

Why should a skilled worker from India come to Germany in the future and not to Canada, for example?

We should not underestimate the strengths of our country and the attractiveness of our society. But we also have disadvantages. Some we can tackle, others not. The fact that English-speaking countries have an advantage, for example, cannot be changed. That’s why it’s all the more important that immigration law is at least as good as in Canada or Australia in the future.

A core element of the law is the “change of lanes”, i.e. the possibility to switch from the asylum procedure to the labor market, at least for those who arrived here before March 29th. Critics fear that this will open the floodgates to fraudsters.

At the core of this law is a working points system. And we are finally creating clear rules for labor market-related immigration. Precisely because we didn’t have these up to now, people have also ended up in the asylum system who would meet exactly these criteria and could work. It is a question of common sense to let those with a job offer who are desperately wanted here change once during the introduction – instead of deporting them. Due to the deadline, this only applies retrospectively, so misuse is ruled out.

From the CDU it is said that the traffic light is “out of control” when it comes to migration, mixing asylum and labor migration, exacerbating the existing problems.

The opposite is the case, we are tidying up the chaos left behind by the Union. Irregular migration has to go down and regular migration up. For a long time, the conservatives in this country in particular had a hard time realizing that we are an immigration country – but it is all the more necessary that we finally create modern immigration law. People can finally come here to look for a job, controlled according to clear criteria, and we are sending out the positive signal that goes hand in hand with a points system. Diligent workers are welcome and should become a permanent part of our society. We have to make that clear! It is also important to us that the salary limit for holders of the Blue Card, i.e. academics or master craftsmen from abroad, has been lowered significantly because it does not yet work for many young professionals. Of course, they initially earn less than fifty-year-olds with a lot of experience. But we also want to attract young professionals to our country.

Skilled workers are also being deported again and again.

Yes. In recent years, under the responsibility of the previous government, we had a system in which we deported some well-integrated workers while at the same time not getting rid of even the criminals. That will change now. It was important to us to finally differentiate more clearly: Who do we need, who do we protect, and who has to leave our country? Due to the resolutions of the federal and state governments and the historic compromise at EU level, we are finally getting better at repatriation and are carrying out asylum procedures directly at the EU’s external border.







Their law aims to make integration easier for immigrants by allowing them to bring not only their nuclear family with them, but also their parents. Doesn’t that lead to people staying in their milieus and more older people coming into the country who have to be financed by the younger ones?

We must finally understand that we are in global competition with other countries for the brightest minds. An example: The IT specialist from India, who we urgently need, would like to bring her parents so that they can take care of the children. Countries like Australia and Canada allow that, we haven’t so far. We’re changing that. As a result, in future we will no longer be in the situation of having to say: Firstly, we have high taxes, duties and bureaucracy here, secondly, English is not the world language, and thirdly, all of our immigration rules are worse. In order to further reduce high taxes and duties, voters must make the FDP even stronger. But when it comes to the rules, we’re finally on par. Of course, there is a clear legal requirement that this only applies to newly immigrated skilled workers and that they have to pay for the living expenses of their parents. Any social benefit receipt is excluded.