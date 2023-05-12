Home page politics

After the “best man affair” Christian Lindner is now also under criticism. A party friend should be on the Commerzbank supervisory board.

Berlin – Since the beginning of May, Robert Habeck (Greens) has been criticized for possible nepotism around his State Secretary Patrick Graichen. Now the FDP seems to be in the line of fire. Christian Lindner’s Ministry of Finance has proposed a close confidante for the Commerzbank Supervisory Board. Lobby control associations consider the decision to be “highly problematic”. The FDP countered.

Lindner and his ministry propose ex-FDP man to Commerzbank – after exit speculation

Harald Christ is the name of the man the discussions are about – an entrepreneur worth millions and treasurer of the FDP until April 2022. Lindner and Christ should know each other well. The Treasury Secretary has already had two exclusive speaking engagements at Christ events, such as that daily mirror writes. At the end of May, Christ is now scheduled to join the supervisory board of Commerzbank, in which the federal government holds a stake of over 15 percent. The federal government suggested the entrepreneur, they said Commerzbank with.

Commerzbank and the federal government With a 15.6 percent stake, the federal government is Commerzbank’s largest single shareholder. The participation is a remnant of the financial crisis of 2008/2009, when the federal government, together with the European Commission, supported the bank with a cash injection of 8.2 billion euros. As the largest single shareholder, the federal government has the option of proposing two members of the supervisory board. They must then be confirmed by the general meeting, which is considered a formality. In recent years, the membership proposals have mostly been fully accepted.

The personnel had already become known in November. The Mirror had at that time about Lindner’s planned realignment of Commerzbank reported. The news came as a surprise, because so far speculation has revolved around the question of whether the federal government will exit Commerzbank. The planned calling of Christ at least does not specifically indicate that.

FDP Ministry of Finance with party-friend proposal: associations warn – “highly problematic”

Shortly before the confirmation of the new supervisory board members in the general meeting, associations criticize Lindner’s approach. “We consider Christian Lindner’s posting of a close personal confidant without public office to the Commerzbank board to be highly problematic” – especially since Lindner himself is an entrepreneur and lobbyist, said Aurel Eschmann from the Lobbycontrol association daily mirror. Eschmann also fears “immense conflicts of interest” on Christ’s part. The entrepreneur can also use the contacts through the supervisory board for his own consulting firm.

The anti-corruption association Transparency International denounced that there should have been a “neutral, comprehensible selection process” for an important position on the government contract. Even if the federal government was officially allowed to fill the position freely, this could have avoided the “appearance of a conflict of interest”.

Nepotism at the FDP: Ministry counters allegations

The Ministry of Finance emphasized that a special selection process is not planned at Commerzbank. Instead, it is important to “attract personalities with business expertise from the private sector,” justified the personnel decision.

The Ministry of Finance did not reveal to the newspaper whether the proposal to put Christ in the 80,000-euro position came directly from Christian Lindner. It was also unclear whether the two entrepreneurs were friends. However, Christ is said not to have been at the Lindner wedding last year.

It was also suspected in January 2023 that Christian Lindner was mixing private and business matters. At the beginning of the year, the finance minister was threatened with corruption investigations. The allegations revolved around a high Personal loan from a bank, where Lindner gave a greeting had. However, the judicial authorities saw no initial suspicion of criminal behavior. The review process was closed at the end of January. In early May saw himself too Volker Wissing, FDP Minister of Transport, faced with allegations – Lindner appeased. (chd)