Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

Brandenburg election: The administrative court rejects an urgent application by the FDP. Leading candidate Zyon Braun will not take part in the RBB election campaign broadcast (montage) © IMAGO / Bernd Elmenthaler

In Brandenburg, the FDP does not have a seat in parliament. In polls, it is polling at less than two percent. The RBB is not inviting the top candidate. According to the court, rightly so.

Potsdam – The FDP has failed to enter the state parliaments in Saxony and Thuringia. In polls for the 2025 federal election, it is currently at 4.5 percent. While the opposition speaks of the “deathbed”, Christian Lindner’s party does not seem to be one of the big players in the election in Brandenburg.

The FDP has not been in the state parliament there for ten years and polls for the election in Brandenburg do not predict a brighter future for the Liberals. The broadcaster RBB that way, who did not invite the FDP’s leading candidate to the election campaign broadcast. According to the administrative court in Potsdam – rightly so.

Before the Brandenburg election: Court rejects FDP request to invite its top candidate

According to the court, the FDP RBB-Report tried to force the broadcaster to take part in the election. Zyon Braun is running as the FDP’s top candidate. The party accused the broadcaster of “distorting the election campaign”. However, the administrative court rejected the urgent application by the FDP regional association in Brandenburg. The court’s ruling stated: “The determination and limitation of the circle of participants is based on a coherent journalistic concept that is in line with the principle of graduated equal opportunities.”

Relevance of the FDP in Brandenburg before the election: In surveys under “Others” at 1.8 percent

The court further stated LTOthat the equality of opportunity between the parties does not require formal equal treatment, “but leaves room for the different importance of the parties to be taken into account in an appropriate manner”. If one considers the “different importance” of the parties on the basis of Surveys show in the case of the FDP: In most polls, Lindner’s party in Brandenburg falls under the category “Other”. The party is in the weighted average of the polls in the election trend of PolitPro at 1.8 percent. The FDP’s election campaign is already underway – the party’s slogan is “Upward direction”.

The RBB-“Candidate Check” will take place on September 17th, five days before the state elections in Brandenburg. According to the broadcaster, those candidates were invited to the show whose parties are currently in the state parliament or whose polls show a stable score of over five percent. The court did not object to the broadcaster’s criteria, but it did object to the FDP. “The FDP’s exclusion remains a scandal,” complains FDP state spokesman Braun, according to LTO.

State elections in Brandenburg: AfD leads in polls

On 22 September, Brandenburg will elect its eighth state parliament. In opinion polls, the AfD followed by the SPD. The CDU is in third place in the polls for the state election and the BSW just behind in fourth place. The election in Brandenburg follows a few weeks after the elections in Saxony and Thuringia, in which the AfD in particular was able to score successes. (pav)