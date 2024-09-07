Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

Brandenburg election: The FDP is at 1.8 percent in polls (archive photo) © IMAGO/Martin Müller

In polls for the Brandenburg election, the FDP is at less than two percent. The RBB is not inviting the leading candidate. According to the court – and rightly so.

Potsdam – The FDP has missed out on a place in the state parliaments of Saxony and Thuringia. Current forecasts for the federal election in autumn 2025 show the party at 4.5 percent – the opposition is on its “deathbed”. In Brandenburg, too, Christian Lindner’s party does not seem to be one of the main players ahead of the election.

The FDP has not been represented in the Brandenburg state parliament for ten years and the forecasts for the upcoming election do not promise a better future for the Liberals. Apparently, the broadcaster RBB this assessment because he did not invite the FDP’s leading candidate to his election campaign broadcast. The administrative court in Potsdam considers this decision to be legitimate.

Court rejects FDP application before Brandenburg election: Still not invited to election campaign broadcast

According to a report by the RBB The FDP has tried to obtain a court order for the broadcaster to invite its top candidate. Zyon Braun is the top candidate for the FDP. The party has accused the broadcaster of “distorting the election campaign”. However, the urgent application by the FDP regional association in Brandenburg was rejected by the administrative court. The court’s decision stated: “The determination and limitation of the circle of participants is based on a coherent journalistic concept that is in line with the principle of graduated equal opportunities.”

The court further stated that according to LTOthat equal opportunities for the parties do not require formal equal treatment, “but leave room for the different importance of the parties to be taken into account in an appropriate manner”. If one looks at the “different importance” of the parties based on surveys, the FDP in most cases in Brandenburg falls under the category “Other”. In the weighted average of the surveys, the party is in the electoral trend of PolitPro at 1.8 percent. The FDP’s election campaign is already underway – the party’s slogan is “Upward direction”.

FDP criticizes court decision before elections in Brandenburg: “Exclusion of the FDP remains a scandal”

The RBB will be holding the “candidate check” on September 17, five days before the state elections in Brandenburg. According to the broadcaster, candidates were invited whose parties are currently in the state parliament or whose polls show a stable score of over five percent. Although the court did not object to the broadcaster’s criteria, the FDP is sticking to its criticism. “The FDP’s exclusion remains a scandal,” complains FDP state spokesman Braun, according to LTO.

On 22 September, Brandenburg will elect its eighth state parliament. The AfD is leading in the polls, followed by the SPD. The CDU is in the Polls on the state election the third and the BSW just behind in fourth place. (pav)