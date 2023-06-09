Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

FDP MPs gather in Munich. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Future Image

The state elections in Bavaria and Hesse are due in October. FDP MPs from all over Germany meet in Munich and call for a turning point.

Munich – The FDP gathers to break a curse. For as long as anyone can remember, the Liberals in Bavaria have never been able to stay in the state parliament for more than one legislative period. Will that be different this year? At the weekend, almost exactly four months before the election, all FDP MPs from all parts of the republic are coming to Munich for a meeting to support them.

More than 100 parliamentarians have confirmed for the two days, starting with party leader Christian Lindner, his ministers and parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr. The situation is not particularly rosy. The review of the 2022/23 state elections, in which the FDP was roughly plucked almost everywhere, can hardly be ignored in the strategy consultations. The traffic light participation in Berlin costs the FDP sympathy. The Liberals must reverse this trend before the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria at the same time. Slipping below five percent in both countries would probably have uncontrollable consequences in the party as well.

FDP wants a turning point before the elections in Bavaria and Hesse

In the “Tonhalle”, one of Munich’s concert venues, the FDP wants to turn up the volume a little. The focus is on a demand paper on location policy, a draft of which is available to our newspaper. It’s not worded in a riotous way, but it can cause further friction in the coalition and backlash from the opposition Union. The FDP parliamentarians are calling for a tax reform with lower rates and simpler rules for citizens and companies. The debt brake should remain. There should be a “renovation offensive” for the roads, and for the railways there should be a split between operations and infrastructure. “Whoever sows infrastructure will reap prosperity,” the liberals write.

Every major city and district is to have a “Welcome Center” for immigrant workers, where the authorities will bundle all the offices for quick recognition procedures. All common administrative procedures in German authorities should also be able to run in English. In energy policy, the FDP MPs are calling for a new legal framework and funding for commercial research into nuclear fusion technologies.

FDP wants to stop the downward trend and score points in the state elections in October

Other highlights from the FDP plans: the call for a “Health Data Utilization Act so that data in Germany can be better used for research purposes”. And: geothermal energy is to be expanded; also the mining of lithium.

“We urgently need a turning point in location policy so that Germany can get back on the path to growth,” says Bavaria’s FDP top candidate Martin Hagen. Among other things, it is important “in addition to the expansion of power lines and renewables, maximum openness to technology, for example for geothermal energy, all forms of hydrogen and research into nuclear fusion”. His Hessian colleague Stefan Naas also says: “In order to maintain our state’s competitiveness and innovative strength, the framework conditions must improve. “A Lindner keynote speech is planned for Friday. The conference ends on Saturday afternoon. (Christian Deutschlaender)