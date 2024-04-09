Home page politics

The FDP wants to make overtime partially tax-free. The unions reject this as a “crazy idea”. Instead, they hold employers accountable.

Berlin – Trade unions have criticized the FDP’s push for tax incentives for overtime. “Crazy ideas such as tax-free overtime are an invitation to either displace full-time work or to further increase the gender unequal distribution of work,” said the head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, in the newspapers Funke Media Group.

If you want to effectively combat the shortage of skilled workers, you should ensure that more parents can work full-time. Above all, more and better child care is needed.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Nancy Faeser, Federal Interior Minister (SPD) on the government bench in the Bundestag.

FDP proposes tax advantages for overtime

The FDP proposed tax advantages for overtime on Monday (April 8). Due to the progression of wage and income taxes, the salary increase for overtime is currently often reduced, according to a five-point paper adopted by the party leadership to strengthen the economy.

In order to make individual performance worthwhile again, a limited number of overtime hours and overtime bonuses should be made tax-free. The FDP also calls for tax incentives for foreign skilled workers. “For foreign employees, part of their gross wages could be made tax-free in the first three years,” the paper says.

FDP initiative is criticized – half of the overtime is unpaid

Fahimi said it was completely unrealistic to question the morale of employees. “Last year, more than 1.3 billion hours of overtime were worked in Germany, well over half of which was unpaid. A huge pile of money has accumulated here in recent years, which employers are putting into their own pockets.”

Verdi boss Frank Werneke told the newspapers Funke Media Group: “Instead of making overtime and bonuses tax-free, it would make more sense if employers paid so much from the outset that overtime is attractive for employees and the state continues to generate income.” Otherwise, the state's revenue base will continue to erode.

The Greens and the Left criticize the FDP’s overtime proposal – “Hanebüchen”

Criticism also came from parliamentary groups in the Bundestag. “For reasons of tax justice, we are (…) critical when people who do the same work are taxed differently depending on their origin,” said Sascha Müller, Green Party chairman in the Bundestag Finance Committee World. The SPD's top candidate had already expressed her opposition to the FDP initiative European electionsCatherine Barley.

The financial policy spokesman for the Left in the Bundestag, Christian Görke, says loudly World the tax proposals as “outrageous”. Instead, an honest tax reform is needed. “Taxes down for the middle of society and taxes up for billionaires. This automatically makes the jobs of skilled workers more attractive.”