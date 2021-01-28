The FDP wants the Bundestag to be more involved in corona policy. But the right address is the 16 state parliaments.

The pandemic is the executive’s hour, we’ve been hearing that for a year. Because the situation changes quickly and state reactions have to be constantly adapted, governments control with ordinances, not parliaments with laws.

Since this is about long-lasting and far-reaching encroachments on fundamental rights, much more parliamentary foundation is required. The corona shutdowns and similar measures are about massive impairments of personal freedom. And it is about the existence-threatening closings of entire economic and cultural sectors.

But the proposal that the FDP parliamentary group presented in the Bundestag on Thursday falls far too short. The FDP wants the Chancellor to involve the Bundestag before the consultations with the 16 Prime Ministers of the federal states. She should report what measures she is aiming for. And she should get the approval of the Bundestag for her plans. That is not wrong, because it creates transparency and increases the legitimacy of the Chancellor.

However, the proposal has a design flaw. He ignores the fact that the Chancellor can only make suggestions. According to the Infection Protection Act, the decisions are made by the federal states – each country for itself. The meetings of the Prime Ministers are only an attempt to vote and coordinate.

Democratic legitimation must therefore start where the decisions are made: in the countries. If the parliaments need to be strengthened in the pandemic, then it is the state parliaments. And there are definitely good approaches. In Berlin, the House of Representatives now has to approve the corona ordinances. In Baden-Württemberg, approval from the state parliament is required after four weeks. The state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia wants to steer the local government with “pandemic guidelines” in the future.

In some cases, the FDP was even the driving force behind parliamentary participation. So the liberals definitely know where the music is playing.