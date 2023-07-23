Home page World

So that holidaymakers no longer have to spend their holidays in crowded and expensive holiday locations, the FDP proposes making the holiday season more flexible. An idea with a future?

Berlin – The classic holiday regions are one thing above all in summer: too expensive and too crowded. In Italy, the cost of vacationing in 2023 has risen by up to 40 percent in some areas. Those who book their summer vacation last minute will have to wait in vain for a bargain. In order to avoid the high prices in the high season, tourism politicians in the FDP parliamentary group have now spoken out in favor of making vacation times more flexible.

Expensive vacation: FDP proposes postponement of vacation

If the politicians of the FDP had their way, there would soon be a debate about adapted vacation times. Reason: Mainly to protect consumers in this country from the general expensive club in tourism. “More flexibility would be a possible way to straighten out the holiday season a bit overall,” said Nico Tippelt, chairman of the FDP in the Bundestag’s tourism committee, on Saturday (July 22) of the Picture. “Especially in the main holiday season, young families have to cope with enormous price increases,” said the FDP MP.

Large crowd of vacationers on the beach in Cala Ratjada on Mallorca. The FDP proposes postponing the holiday periods. © Bernd Feil/IMAGO

The equalization would bring about a reduction in prices, Tippel justified his initiative. In addition, the holiday resorts would also be relieved, since not everyone could go on holiday in the same place at the same time. “It certainly makes sense to think about and debate about better distributing vacation and vacation times throughout the year,” said Reginal Hanke, also a member of the Bundestag’s Tourism Committee.

“So that families with children in particular can make better use of the opportunities to travel in the off-season and thus save money,” says Hanke.

Postponing the holiday season: avoiding high temperatures caused by climate change

Hanke also talked about other side effects, because traffic jams would be avoided and trains would be relieved. Another advantage is that the high temperatures caused by climate change can be avoided. “If the summers get warmer, that would be another reason to make vacation times more flexible,” explained Hanke. Not all families wanted to go on holiday in July and August when the temperatures were high.

Vacationers who are currently traveling to Italy, Spain or Greece suffer particularly from the high temperatures. The “Cerberus” heat wave could even cause temperatures to rise to up to 48 degrees. (vk/dpa)