From: Hannes Niemeyer

More cars in German city centers? The FDP wants exactly that and has presented a five-point plan for it. Criticism follows.

Berlin – traffic jams at rush hour, the arduous search for a parking space: problems that drivers are very familiar with, especially in the country’s big cities. Added to this is the pollutant emissions from cars. The result of these problems: more and more debates are being sparked about how many cars are really needed in cities, especially in the inner city areas.

In the recent past, the news on this topic has been dominated by “pilot projects”. Cities have tested in certain areas how it actually works when certain streets are made car-free. In Munich, for example, there were Tests with minibus bans in the city center or “car-reduced neighbourhoods” – However, the measures were not unchallengedA car-free area was also tested in Berlin on the famous Friedrichstrasse. However, residents complained and the street was reopened to car traffic in autumn 2023.

FDP wants to bring more cars back into city centers – and presents pro-car plan

The trends are therefore diverging. It is clear and not surprising that the Greens, for example, would have nothing against more car-free zones in cities. Now, however, the FDP is making a move on the subject. However, this is far from more car-free zones. On the contrary: the FDP wants to bring more cars back into the city centers.

With a pro-car plan, the FDP around Bijan Djir-Sarai wants to bring more cars back into city centers.

The traffic light party has developed a pro-car plan with five points. Bild has the document under the motto “Roadmap for the future: A policy for the car” and the party plans to present it on Monday. The first point is that cities and municipalities should allow free short-term parking as needed in order to attract more customers to the city centers. Where this is not possible, a type of flat-rate parking in the style of the 49-euro ticket is conceivable. Parking space should also not be artificially restricted.

Free or flat-rate parking, fewer pedestrian zones, accompanied driving from 16 – FDP plan for driving

At the same time, the FDP wants fewer bicycle streets and pedestrian zones in cities. The conversion of streets into such areas should only take place with a “coherent overall concept” and with the participation of residents and the economic interests of businesses. Streets should also no longer be allowed to be closed for ideological reasons, reports Bild.

With its proposal, the FDP also wants to lower the age for accompanied driving from 17 to 16. This would ensure that young people in rural areas are mobile earlier and thus more flexible. Point four in the paper is the expansion of the “green wave” in cities. With the help of artificial intelligence, intelligent traffic systems should be established. This should reduce the risk of accidents, pollutant emissions and traffic jams.

FDP presents five-point plan for more cars in inner cities – and commits to Formula 1

As a fifth point, the FDP also lists the commitment to motorsport, such as the formula 1 – even if the premier class is not racing in Germany this season. Motorsport can not only be a driver of innovation, but also promote tourism and structurally weak regions in particular could benefit.

The FDP makes no secret of the fact that the plans are clearly against the Greens, who are coalition partners in the federal government. “We do not need an anti-car policy that works with ever new restrictions and bans,” says Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the Liberals at Bild. He sees the car as an “important component of individual mobility and freedom” – a line of thought that the Greens cannot understand, according to him: “With our liberal transport policy, we Free Democrats want to further ease the burden on citizens and actively oppose a green policy of paternalism.”

Pro-car plan “against Green paternalism”? Criticism of FDP paper follows – “Lobby madness”

Convincing the coalition partners from the Greens and SPD of the plans seems hopeless from the outset. And even before the official announcement, there is criticism of the pro-car plan. “There can’t be more lobby madness,” commented Sascha Müller-Kraenner, managing director of the German Environmental Aid, on the FDP plans on X. “Flat-rate parking is a policy against livable inner cities,” wrote Cornelia Lüddemann, parliamentary group leader of the Greens from Saxony-Anhalt, on X. Instead, cities should be made more livable and “intelligent parking space management” should be used.

It is just one more point that could trigger an internal dispute within the traffic light coalition. Meanwhile, the heads of the federal government are once again arguing about the 2025 budget. Finance Minister Christian Lindner recently called for renegotiations – Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded with a decisive statement. (hans)