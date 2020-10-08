Germany should welcome the coup and better coordinate its policies in Africa on a European level, says development politician Christoph Hoffmann.

taz: Mr. Hoffmann, you were the first member of the Bundestag to visit Mali since the military coup. What was your impression?

Christoph Hoffmann: It is very calm. The population is supporting the coup and there are now high hopes that the interim government will bring better times. The state was on the verge of implosion because the octopus corruption permeated everything. If there is no security, no school, no judge for the citizens, the contract between citizen and state has expired and it goes in the direction of Failed State. That was the problem. That is why the West African regional organization Ecowas speaks today of a saving coup, although it had first condemned it. The Ecowas made the volte relatively quickly. The German federal government hasn’t yet.

Before your trip you said that Germany should suspend development cooperation with Mali. Do you still see it that way?

No not more. There is now a transitional government. Development cooperation only makes sense if the government concerned is in favor of good governance and freedom. Without transparency and the rule of law, aid will end up in the wrong pockets and not reach the local people. I think the moment is now when we have to change course. Humanitarian programs and those for agriculture can continue independently of the government. Germany has had programs for good governance and decentralization in Mali for a long time – these should be supplemented quickly. Because now a window is opening in which you can use the momentum to strengthen the government with regard to transparency and digitization of the ministries. Only in this way can people’s trust in the state be regained.

62 years old, development policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group. The trained forest manager worked in Ivory Coast from 1995 to 1997 and has been a member of the Bundestag since 2017, including as chairman of the advisory board for sustainable development. From September 20th to 24th he visited Mali.

So Germany should get more involved now than before?

There is a chance to avert the failed state and seize the idealistic moment these young officers bring with them. There is a national pride in it: this is our country, we will not let it go under. The human rights representative of the UN mission said to me: I know these young officers, they helped me to investigate human rights violations by the army. He put his hand on the fire for them.

Can the Bundeswehr mission in Mali continue as before?

For the Minusma boss in Mali it is absolutely clear that the UN mission can hardly take place without the Bundeswehr. He wanted more of it. The Bundeswehr soldiers on site also say: Without the UN mission, without us, the country will collapse and that will fall on our feet in Europe because the migration flows start when the state falls apart. The point here is not to reject refugees, but to combat the causes of flight. It is arrogant to assume that everyone wants to go to Germany. Structures must be created so that people have a perspective of wanting to stay in their country and being able to make a difference in their country. That is only possible with good governance.

The FDP has presented a new Africa strategy which calls for a common European strategy for Africa, in which Germany also fits. What would that mean in relation to Mali?

So far, European development cooperation has worked separately, often guided by self-interest. Success meant: spending money. Every nation has celebrated itself. When Development Minister Müller says my budget has grown threefold, it’s a success – domestically, but not necessarily locally. If the political maxim is to spend money, different nations come with a suitcase of money and say: I have a project for you here. In Mali there were many donors in rank and file, but we did not manage to get the ousted president really going in the direction of good governance. Why can’t you say: Good governance must be a prerequisite for development cooperation, otherwise all money won’t work. In order to better condition good governance, I need a pan-European approach with clear principles. For me, a European solution means that the Africa Commissioner, Nooke, cannot travel to the Congo and promises things on behalf of the federal government, and that this has not been agreed with either the government or partner countries.

But if you’re the only one who wants a united strategy, there isn’t one. In Mali, France is the dominant actor, also militarily.

Macron is open and France is very happy when it gets out of this post-colonial role. Germany can easily step in because we are very well recognized in Mali. The Federal Republic of Germany was the first country to recognize Mali after independence. We have been doing development cooperation with Mali for a very long time, we are seen and accepted differently than the French. That holds an opportunity. Europeanization is not about a new European development organization, but rather that tasks are shared.

Does that mean that the German federal government is not acting European enough in Africa?

Absolutely! Take a look at the BMZ list to see which countries you want to work with and which you don’t. They didn’t discuss anything with the Europeans.

What is the difference between your Africa strategy and that of the federal government? Basically, the analyzes are very similar.

No. Take the example of Ivory Coast. There will be elections soon. There are already 40 dead from unrest. The president is trying to secure a third term in office by breaking the constitution. Europe has to say: It won’t work. But the BMZ says: Ivory Coast is a reform state, on the right track, and is not reacting at all. Maybe it was on the right track, but when President Ouattara broke the constitution at the latest, it will no longer be so, and no one knows how it will end, whether with unrest or a military coup.