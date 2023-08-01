Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

The handshake from Erfurt: In February 2020, AfD state chairman Björn Höcke (right) congratulated Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) on his election as Prime Minister of Thuringia. © Star Media/Imago

The Thuringian FDP boss and short-term prime minister Thomas Kemmerich wants to distance himself from the AfD – and at the same time sees only one “sustainable” option.

Erfurt – The FDP state chairman Thomas Kemmerich has commented on the AfD’s high poll and possible cooperation in Thuringia. The politician, who had accepted his election as Prime Minister in 2020 with AfD votes and resigned a little later, explained that he “definitely” did not want to cooperate with the party. Only a coalition with the SPD and the CDU would come into question for him.

“My desired constellation is a Germany coalition of CDU, SPD and FDP. That corresponds most closely to the middle of society. That is sustainable,” Kemmerich said Editorial Network Germany (RND). Kemmerich concluded that he supported the red-red-green state government of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) in an interview with the MDR also in the future. They advocate “no left-led government”.

Kemmerich sees the popularity of the AfD as a protest vote

From the RND When asked about the AfD, he emphasized that after the party congress “the last person had to notice” “what mask is falling”. Kemmerich partially dismissed the increasing popularity of the AfD as a protest election. According to the 58-year-old, nothing would change with the party classified as “proven right-wing extremist” by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. But many supporters “do not care”, said Kemmerich. “They just say: Something has to change. And things will only change if the other parties come under pressure.”

Should there actually be a “Germany coalition” after the state elections in Thuringia in autumn 2024, Kemmerich would be willing to let the AfD vote on decisions in the event of a minority government. He would have no problem with the right-wing extremist state party agreeing to good laws or initiatives in the state parliament. “But I will not offer the AfD any horse-trading or concessions for votes,” the politician told MDR. Compared to the RND he also declared that there would be no “national politics” with the Free Democrats.

After the AfD scandal in 2020: Kemmerich has to do without the support of the federal FDP

Kemmerich, who cannot count on any support from the federal FDP after his brief role as prime minister, confirmed that he still wanted to run as the FDP’s top candidate in the state elections. In October 2020 he wrote down Twitter, not his acceptance of the election, but the way the other parties dealt with the situation was the mistake. At the federal level, it was said that the state chief would not be supported in any way in the future.

“We will campaign, with or without support from Berlin,” said Thomas Kemmerich in defiance. However, talks are still ongoing. He has received signals from other FDP state associations that allegedly want to support the election campaign. The goal is eight to ten percent of the votes. In recent polls, the FDP in Thuringia was only between four and five percent. (nak/dpa)