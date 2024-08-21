Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Despite the Chancellor’s Taurus rejection, FDP member Faber is again calling for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine. The reason is the successes in the Kursk offensive.

Berlin – In view of the Ukrainian Kursk offensive on Russian territory, an FDP politician is reviving the Taurus debate. “The Taurus was developed decades ago and since then 600 vehicles have been lying unused in the inventory. It needs an update anyway,” wrote the FDP member of the Bundestag and chairman of the Defense Committee Marcus Faber on the online platform X.

From this he concluded in his X-article that Germany could of course “spare 100 Taurus and thus support Ukraine in its fight for survival.” “Let us help,” demanded Faber. The current “successes of Ukraine” show that “Putin’s war of aggression can be fended off”. With the clear Taurus no from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the debate was actually considered to be over for the time being.

At the beginning of the year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already spoken out clearly against Taurus deliveries. © picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

FDP MP digs up old Taurus arguments – because of successes in the Ukraine war

In his contribution, Faber argued that the delivery of the Storm Shadow by Great Britain and France would not have made any difference. An argument that is already known from the previous debate. However, the Taurus missiles have a significantly greater range, which was also one of the main arguments for the Chancellor’s Taurus no. Only recently, Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region and the British and French missiles were already being used on Russian territory. Against the background of programming by German soldiers, the Fear of entering war large.

Well However, the Kursk offensive showed rapid success for Ukraine. The Ukraine must be given the military means to win, “- also with the Taurus,” Faber demanded against this background. A retired general also fueled the Taurus debate once again. The other side has remained quiet so far, so the debate could fizzle out this time.

The majority of the population would certainly support this. In March, 62 percent of the population opposed the Taurus delivery to Ukraine. Even though there is no more recent survey on the specific missile, surveys on support for the war in Ukraine suggest that the majority of the population is still not in favor of Taurus deliveries. (lismah)