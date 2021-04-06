Criticism or “hatred and agitation”? FDP general secretary Volker Wissing targeted Karl Lauterbach over Easter – and provoked thousands of mostly uncomprehending reactions.

Berlin – Karl Lauterbach tirelessly announces warnings and classifications on the status of the pandemic in the Corona crisis – on the one hand, the SPD health politician has become one of the most widely noticed voices in the virus crisis. On the other hand, the Rhinelander also faces a lot of open hatred. Only a few days ago Lauterbach had publicly commented on death threats against him.

The verbal violence against Lauterbach also causes horror among political competitors. However, partly with allegations also sent to the address of the SPD politician: A poisoned expression of sympathy by the FDP General Secretary Volkers Wissing made waves on Twitter on Easter weekend.

Lauterbach criticizes FDP boss Lindner – General Secretary counters with “hatred and agitation” allegations

“The hatred that Karl Lauterbach faces is abhorrent and reprehensible. And yet he also runs the business of hatred and agitation, ”wrote Wissing on Holy Saturday in the short message service. He added that Lauterbach in particular “should know better”.

The hatred of @Karl_Lauterbach strikes against is abhorrent and reprehensible. And yet he also runs the business of hatred and agitation. He should know better. Bitter. 😞 https://t.co/4QxiFKEjAK – Volker Wissing (@Wissing) April 3, 2021

The context of the accusation emerged from the tweet quoted by Wissing: Lauterbach, in the person of party leader Christian Lindner, had sharply criticized the role of the FDP in the pandemic hours before – and indirectly accused the liberals of playing with the lives of many people. “I don’t even want to imagine how we would be now if Christian Lindner had already torpedoed our successful work in the government in the first wave,” was Lauterbach’s judgment. The idea of ​​“living with the virus” is “kitsch” that could have cost people their only life. The SPD member also took up a previous argument.

Lauterbach-Wissing dispute escalates on Twitter – several thousand comments about Easter holidays

On Easter Sunday, the complaints of prominent politicians and publicists under Wissing’s posting increased – not only from the ranks of the SPD. “What does his tweet have to do with hatred and agitation? You do not know what you are talking about, “said the former Green leader Simone Peter. “Karl Lauterbach really doesn’t do that. An FDP general secretary should pay more attention to his words, ”wrote ex-CDU general Ruprecht Polenz. The Green politician and author Marina Weisband asked: “Against whom or what is Karl Lauterbach doing the ‘hatred and agitation’ business? What’s that supposed to mean? ”By Sunday evening, several thousand – mostly outraged – comments were posted on Lauterbach and Wissing.

The two protagonists also spoke up again: “I don’t hate anyone. Not even the lateral thinkers. Let alone Mr. Lindner ”, Lauterbach turned rather coolly to Wissing. He defended his accusation on Holy Saturday. Wissing replied to criticism of his attack that he “did not equate” – and renewed his indictment in the direction of Lauterbach: “Nevertheless, I am disappointed if someone who is exposed to such hostility resorts to hate speech and polemics himself.” Lindner himself interrupted his digital one Easter rest not initially to speak up.

A party friend of Wissing’s had already brought her criticism a little less pointedly to the point: “Dear Mr. Lauterbach – that was really the cheapest populism now,” replied Jacqueline Krüger, former FDP general secretary in Brandenburg, to Lauterbach’s FDP scolding. (fn)