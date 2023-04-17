Home page politics

Defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) is to become a front woman in the European elections. Lindner and the country heads are reacting to their request.

Berlin – The federal party conference of the FDP begins on Friday, and it is already clear: the FDP state chairmen have agreed on defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann as the EU’s top candidate.

Strack-Zimmermann, who comes from Düsseldorf, will be the front woman in the European elections next year, according to the news agency dpa learned from circles of the FDP. The agreement of the country heads was therefore made on Monday morning. Strack-Zimmermann had brought the desire for the EU’s top candidacy to party leader Christian Lindner (FDP).

Strack-Zimmermann (FDP): Liberals will be the top candidate in the European elections

Strack-Zimmermann is Chair of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag. She has been well known to Germans, especially since the Ukraine war – above all for arguing passionately and publicly for her goals. As with arms aid for Ukraine, she is also defying Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Strack-Zimmermann also gets support from the party’s youngsters: the FDP youth organization Junge Liberale had publicly proposed her and praised her as a “cosmopolitan, courageous and assertive politician”.

FDP: Change of post for Strack-Zimmermann in Europe – Nicola Beer gives up and goes to the EIB

The FDP will discuss the further course at a federal party conference from April 21 to 23 in Berlin. Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger will run for one of the three vice-posts of the party, the reported Mirror on Monday.

The liberal European politician and former FDP vice chairwoman Nicola Beer will give up this post, as previously reported. In the future, Beer will represent Germany as Vice President on the Executive Committee of the European Investment Bank (EIB). (dpa/kat)