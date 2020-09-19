Most recently, Linda Teuteberg was a woman FDP general secretary. At the weekend, a man should be in office again: The FDP members meet at the party congress in real life despite Corona.

The FDP wants to work for the Bundestag election 2021 set up in terms of content and personnel.

wants to work for the set up in terms of content and personnel. On their Party congress in Berlin * a new one is scheduled for September 19th Secretary General to get voted.

a new one is scheduled for September 19th to get voted. Unlike other parties, the FDP meets in the Corona pandemic not digital.

not digital. The party has its longtime treasurer for Honorary Chairman elected.

Update from September 19, 4:47 p.m.: Party leader Christian Lindner want the FDP again in a Government participation bring. After this FDP party conference 2020 the FDP wants to continue with economic and financial issues compete. A tax reform is supposed to relieve the “working middle”, the economy is supposed to bureaucracy be relieved of that National debt should be scaled back, with climate protection more market-based instruments should be used.

Of the # BPT20 Has @solms as honorary chairman of the @FDP elected. Congratulations, dear Hermann Otto Solms, and thank you for everything you have done for the Free Democrats, but also for me personally! 🗽💛🙏🙂 pic.twitter.com/0w0bsTYbkn – Volker Wissing (@Wissing) September 19, 2020

The newly elected Secretary General Volker Wissing turned sharply against a policy with which the grand coalition Economy in the Corona crisis wants to support. Wissing was elected with almost 83 percent of all votes and replaces Linda Teuteberg. Wissing said: “We’re running in the Financial policy in the completely wrong direction. ”For the new General Secretary it was“ political megalomania to believe that the economy can be permanently attached to the state’s drip.

FDP party conference 2020: Hermann-Otto Solms becomes the new honorary chairman

Update from September 19, 1:58 p.m.: The FDP has with her Party congress a new Honorary Chairman elected. The longtime treasurer Hermann-Otto Solms will hold this office in the future. There were no votes against his election. Party leader Christian Lindner justified his election proposal at the federal party conference on Saturday in Berlin with the “High moral integrity and credibility” of the 79-year-old. “They are indispensable for the FDP,” said Lindner.

FDP party congress: Christian Lindner with a clear demand – “That must not be repeated”

Update from September 19, 11:59 a.m.: At the start of the FDP party congress in Berlin (see original report) has party leader Christian Lindner a societal effort called for another Lockdown as a result of Corona pandemic * to prevent. “A second lockdown this autumn must not be repeated,” said Lindner in Berlin. “We need intelligent measures that combine health protection with the protection of freedom.” This is where the “state community of responsibility is required”.

Lindner demanded “New intelligent test strategies”, an accelerated digitization of the health system and a strengthening of research and vaccine development *. “We have to be smarter than the virus is dangerous”said the FDP leader. “In the end, the virus must not triumph over freedom.” Lindner called for an open one debate about the required Corona measures: “Even in times of the pandemic, there must be an openness to criticize government policy and suggest alternatives.”

FDP boss Christian Lindner (archive photo) calls for “new intelligent test strategies” in the corona pandemic. © Odd Andersen / AFP

Despite Corona: FDP comes together in a hotel – Lindner friend should lift party out of survey misery

Original report dated September 18: Berlin – The CSU * has postponed her party congress for the time being. The Greens * want to hold theirs in November, but digitally. Not so FDP: The Liberals set despite Corona* and more threatening second wave * on September 19th presence at their party conference in the Estrel hotel complex in Berlin* – and want an extensive, page-long Hygiene concept to take on. Between 700 and 800 participants according to information from Handelsblatt expects the party largely foregoing external guests. Masks and distance rules should be standard – it is still well remembered Corona faux pas from party leader Christian Lindner.

More on the subject in the video: Lindner apologizes for hugging in corona pandemic

What the FDP is about on this day: To reposition itself in terms of personnel. The 50 year old Volker Wissing should as future Secretary General be elected to office – and give the party a boost after it has dangerously approached the five percent hurdle. With a A soft spot for financial topics Wissing is not only similar to his friend Lindner, but also many other FDP members.

FDP party conference despite Corona: Wissing should replace Teuteberg

The circumstances of Wissing’s appointment had provided a lot to talk about. Because Lindner pulled the incumbent Linda Teuteberg prematurely. Teutebergs Appointment in April 2019 was taken as a signal that the FDP was stronger Women and East Germans wants to win for himself. But now, a year before Bundestag election, Lindner relies on classic FDP profile.

“The situation in the country has changed – therefore the team line-up of the @fdp to change. Today I have @Wissing, @harald_christ and @starkwatzinger proposed for the Presidium “, so @c_lindner. “I thank @LindaTeuteberg for your work.” https://t.co/3zDb38NQVO – FDP (@fdp) August 17, 2020

The doctorate jurist and trained Church musician After working as a public prosecutor, university professor and judge, Wissing worked 2004 first came to the Bundestag and stayed there until the FDP 2013 the return to parliament missed. The married father of one daughter made a name for himself as a financial expert and was temporarily chairman of the finance committee.

FDP elects new general secretary at party congress: talk ready for printing like Lindner

Wissing is currently in Rhineland-Palatinate Part of a Traffic light coalition With SPD * and greens. But he does not want this to be understood as a signal for the federal government – the FDP does not define itself via possible coalition partners, he emphasizes. At the federal level, Wissing, who has been on the FDP executive board since 2007 and also on the presidium since 2013, took part in the ultimately failed Jamaica negotiations after the last federal election.

Similar to Lindner, Wissing can do it off the cuff ready for printing formulate – and sees the FDP as a “ruling party”. Whether the voters are the return to the FDP traditional values the next few months will show. (frs with material from dpa and AFP) The FDP experienced a scandal in the Bundestag – when a member of parliament received applause from the FDP, but not from his own party. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.