Markus Lanz feels the Federal Minister of Education and Research Stark-Watzinger in relation to hydrogen on the tooth: Is this technology really – as the FDP gives the impression – a heating alternative?

Hamburg – Markus Lanz begins his political talk on ZDF in a friendly, encouraging manner as usual, but the moderator no longer understands the fun of hydrogen. The moderator has already asked Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) several times when the technology will be ready for use, but she avoids a concrete answer and lets the questions about a deployment date roll off.

Lanz says: “You’re the research minister, you must know that!” And demands an answer again: When will it be possible to heat with green hydrogen or with hydrogen at all in Germany? But Stark-Watzinger continues to juggle terms, speaking of “energy openness” to make it clear that “the path to climate neutrality is not only achieved with heat pumps”.

"Markus Lanz" on ZDF: These guests took part in the discussion

Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) – Federal Minister for Education and Research

After all, we still don’t know “what our networks will look like in 20 years” or what the “heat supply in the municipalities will look like”, said the minister, slightly lecturing. And announces – instead of answering the specific question – that the FDP supports the approach of making “Germany a hydrogen republic”.

Lanz is now trying again: “Don’t find it irritating,” said the moderator, that the FDP had been driving the “entire country” on this ‘hydrogen-ready’ issue for months, and the minister was now “not really binding ’ can say, ‘when is this going to happen?’

Does the FDP mislead voters? Stark-Watzinger rejects the allegation

To reinforce his criticism, Lanz gets the deputy head of the capital city office of Wirtschaftswoche, Sonja Álvarez, to his side. This formulates the criticism clearly: “I think that the FDP is actually completely misleading the voters here,” says Álvarez directly. Under “the concept of energy openness” the liberals suggested that “one could install gas heaters,” the journalist continues. And at some point these would be “hydrogen-ready” – “perhaps with magical powers,” says Álvarez smugly.

The Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) comments on “Markus Lanz” on the importance of hydrogen for the heat supply of the future and the “key technology” AI. © Cornelia Lehmann/ZDF

Stark-Watzinger hardly seems to be affected by the criticism. “I already find misleading a very harsh term,” she says. And speaks of a long way. Stark-Watzinger admits that due to Germany’s little proximity to water, “70 percent have to be imported”. The focus at the moment is therefore primarily on building supply chains, including with Australia. Green hydrogen is a much longer way, the minister finally admits. But hydrogen as a storage medium is a realistic branch of the economy.

hydrogen for heating? Minister Stark-Watzinger admits that this is controversial

Lanz continues to focus on heating: “Aren’t you afraid that you are producing a gigantic disappointment with voters?” The moderator starts again. Stark-Watzinger remains true to her stance: “To exclude this option would be the wrong way,” she says: “Why am I closing a door? Without necessity!” Lanz gets to the point again: “The question is whether this door will ever open!” He refers to the ministry’s website, which states that it is currently controversial that hydrogen can also be used for heating could become.

In contrast to Lanz, the Research Minister wants to get away from the subject of heating: “We know that we need hydrogen to secure our industrial location and our energy supply,” she argues. We already know that hydrogen technology works. The task now is to become “more efficient”. And counts: Electrolysers, with which the hydrogen is processed, should go into series production, the networks would have to be expanded. But that is already “in the planning stage,” assures the minister.

When it comes to nuclear fusion, which the FDP also praises as a technology of the future, Stark-Watzinger believes that there is still a long way to go before it is ready for widespread use. In contrast to hydrogen technology, she now has the dates ready: In ten years, “perhaps there will be a first demonstrator in Germany,” she announces. But for her it is not about “still experiencing the area coverage” but “further expanding the opportunities for the future”.

Computer scientist at Markus Lanz: Artificial intelligence will overtake humans at some point

In the second part of the program, the AI ​​expert and computer scientist Prof. Jürgen Schmidhuber explains what influence the development of artificial intelligence will have on society. The AI ​​expert is convinced: “In the near future there will be AI that surpasses humans in everything that is important to humans”. That’s not bad, says the expert humorously – on the contrary: Humans are flawed beings. Even as a student, he himself had problems evaluating himself as the “crowning glory of creation”.

Journalist Sonja Álvarez primarily sees the economic potential in AI applications and criticizes the lack of political support. The traffic light coalition has decided to continue the AI ​​strategy of the previous government, but it is currently being “idled” according to the digital expert. Prof. Schmidhuber agrees. While Germany was still considered one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence and its basic research 30 years ago, the country is unable to “retain” these “great people”, according to the professor, who now lives in Switzerland himself.

In the meantime, the USA and China have shown how to commercialize the inventions. In these countries, people look at the possibilities, while in Germany, too much attention is paid to the risks of AI, says Prof. Schmidhuber. Journalist Álvarez also agrees: “We are obviously becoming less and less attractive as a location.”

Conclusion of the “Markus Lanz” talk

Follow-up is good, but it can also be too much of a good thing. Markus Lanz wants to lure the education minister out of her reserve and reveals contradictions in the party-political speeches of the FDP. However, these are probably not surprising for most viewers. Lanz sometimes seems a little too busy. The AI ​​expert, on the other hand, gets a lot of space, who touches on a lot but does not go into depth on any topic. (Verena Schulemann)