Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

The FDP federal leadership wants to abolish parking fees, but Jena’s FDP mayor Nitzsche disagrees. He believes that pedestrian zones are more attractive.

Jena – The FDP federal leadership wants to abolish parking fees with a five-point plan and make it more difficult to designate pedestrian zones and cycle paths. Jena’s mayor Thomas Nitzsche (FDP) is distancing himself from the plans. During his term in office, Nitzsche announced an increase in parking fees – and the anger was “within limits”, as he stated.

“We in Jena want to take a different path,” Nitzsche told the Mirror“A city center becomes more livable when there are no cars in the way,” emphasized the mayor. “My goal is for drivers who come to Jena to drive into the parking garages and underground car parks as much as possible.” It is almost an act of rebellion against the FDP leadership, which justified the benefits of car traffic on the basis of economic efficiency and thus once again tried to rebel against the traffic lights.

The FDP appears to be divided on transport policy. © picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

FDP mayor opposes his party’s car plans and calls for a middle way

However, Nitzsche also emphasized that cars should not be banned from the city, if only because of the more than 20,000 commuters who come to Jena every day. According to the mayor, however, the cars should “be as invisible as possible, but disappear quickly.” Therefore, parking in underground garages should become cheaper, but more expensive along the streets.

In Jena, there are plans to “tweak the fees once again in order to create a better balance between residents’ parking and commuters”. To this end, the administrative fee that residents have to pay will be increased. This plan has so far met with approval in Jena.

Pedestrian zones instead of car traffic: FDP mayor has a different vision of cities than FDP leadership

“At the same time, we want to expand local public transport and massively strengthen cyclists and pedestrians,” announced Nitzsche. He reported on positive experiences with newly designated pedestrian zones: “Wagnergasse, Jena’s pub mile, is the place to be for all students. 25 years ago, cars drove there, later only buses were allowed through. But it’s only since the street became a completely traffic-calmed pedestrian zone that it has really blossomed.”

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

“Where pedestrian zones are set up, the city center becomes attractive,” emphasised the FDP politician. The city center must be accessible, but not dominated by cars. Nitzsche also explicitly supported warnings from Hanover’s mayor Belit Onay (Greens) that a one-sided car-friendly policy would be a threat to the location and retail. “I can sign off on that,” said Nitzsche.

In general, he spoke out against pitting different road users against each other. Instead, more work should be done with incentives. He argued for “creating conditions that make switching to bicycles or public transport more attractive, instead of making driving a car a disincentive for drivers.” (lismah/dpa)