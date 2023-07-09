Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

The FDP member of the Bundestag Marcus Faber in the Ukraine. © Twitter Screenshot/ @MarcusFaber

The supply of German main battle tanks helps, but more is needed. That’s what Marcus Faber, member of the Bundestag for the FDP, who was in Ukraine at the time, thinks.

Berlin – At the beginning of the Ukraine war, then Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke of 5,000 helmets that Germany would make available to Kiev. However, the tide has turned on the course of the Russian invasion. In the meantime, countries such as the USA and Great Britain have delivered their Abrams or Challenger main battle tanks to Kiev.

In Germany, the debate about the supply of weapons has been sluggish, but Berlin is also sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. These could make decisive differences at the front, but Kiev simply needs more of what is already being sent to them, says FDP politician Marcus Faber.

Ukraine war: “It’s impressive how well the Ukrainians are making the state-of-the-art technology operational again”

Faber describes in an interview with the Mirror, he himself had accompanied units in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine. The Leopard 2 tank is in high demand, says Faber. Both on the Russian and Ukrainian side. This is due to the fact that with 18 Leopard 2 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks there are only a “manageable number” of tracked vehicles at the front.

On the other hand, Russian units would perceive destroying a Leopard as a great success as it would be useful for propaganda purposes. So far, however, the Russian troops have not succeeded in doing this. The tanks were repeatedly damaged, but also repeatedly repaired, reports Faber: “It’s impressive how well the Ukrainians are making the state-of-the-art technology operational again.”

Ukraine war: FDP politician wants to send new cruise missiles to Ukraine

But what does Ukraine need apart from more tanks in the war against Russia? According to Faber, primarily cruise missiles of the KEPD 350 Taurus type. These are in the Bundeswehr’s inventory and have a range of around 500 kilometers. This would allow Russian positions, supply routes, ammunition dumps and airfields to be attacked from a longer range.

The possibility of exerting pressure on Russian air bases would represent considerable added value for Ukraine, according to Faber, since Russia has some air sovereignty in the war. As a result, Ukraine does not have enough defense systems and therefore has to defend itself between defending cities and defending sections of the front. Not least because of this, Faber advocates the delivery of cruise missiles, air defense systems and other ammunition to Ukraine. (LP)