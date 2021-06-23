OfCindy Boden shut down

On this Wednesday a lot is under the sign of the rainbow colors. However, the President of the German-Hungarian Society criticizes defamation of Hungary.

Munich – “Cheeky arrogance” and “peak of cheek”: Such statements can be found on Gerhard Papke’s Twitter account. It is about the debate about the rainbow lighting of the Munich Allianz Arena for the European Championship game Germany against Hungary on Wednesday evening (click here for the live ticker). Papke thinks nothing of this action, this becomes clear in several places. He is the president of the German-Hungarian Society and was formerly the leader of the FDP parliamentary group and vice-president of the state parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Papke is not the first time in his party. Now, according to media reports, there are also demands from his party that he should leave the FDP. In an interview with the Daily mirror he reacts unimpressed: “Nobody has to explain to me what liberality is. But I am surprised how little diversity of opinion within the party is valued in the FDP today, ”he says.

President of the German-Hungarian Society, Papke (FDP): “Degraded in front of the world public”

In the context of the lighting debate, he wonders why such a symbol of solidarity, tolerance, diversity and human rights, which should be printed with the rainbow colors, does not appear in other games. He criticizes the clear political dimension behind the action. Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) had submitted an application for lighting to the European Football Union UEFA. The background to the protest action is a law that aims to restrict the information rights of young people with regard to homosexuality and transsexuality in Hungary.

“The motion in the Munich City Council was expressly justified from the outset with the thrust against Hungary. The whole thing was not planned as a general campaign for diversity and liberality, but as a political demonstration against Hungary. And that would have degraded and exposed the Hungarians in front of the global public, ”explains Papke.

In the interview he also makes it clear: “No cultivated person can seriously object to gays and lesbians being allowed to live the way they want. Your claim to freedom is fully justified, and worldwide. ”But:“ It cannot be that all people now have to constantly salute in front of the rainbow flag. ”

Dispute also between the EU and Hungary: Papke and Orban take a stand

The dispute over Hungary’s handling of homosexuality has long since reached the EU – and the row is great. “This Hungarian law is a shame,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. She wants to take action against the law, which is a particular concern of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He told the German Press Agency: “In communist Hungary, homosexual people were persecuted. Today, the state not only guarantees the rights of homosexuals, but actively protects them. ”Everyone should be able to“ unquestionably ”freely choose their path in life. The education of growing children belongs in the parental home. “We protect this responsibility of the parents,” said Orban.

Papke from the German-Hungarian Society also emphasizes that gays and lesbians can live safely in Hungary, “quite the opposite of many Islamic countries, where women’s rights and homosexuals do not apply. I am outraged that German politicians are always cuddling there, but the Hungarians as our guests are now being put in the public dock. “

So he’s excited to see what happens at the World Cup in Qatar. “Now the DFB and German politicians, all of which have been very eloquent towards Hungary, have set the bar very high. So I am very curious whether, when the World Cup is played in an economically influential country where homosexuals are really persecuted and oppressed, one has the courage to send a strong signal for women’s rights and diversity with a campaign it is “embarrassing when heroism disappears when you are not visiting a small country like Hungary”.

Before the EM game in Munich: Laschet comments on the rainbow discussion

UEFA has banned the colorful lighting of the Allianz Arena. But there are many actions that should still develop clout. “Now the DFB wants to distribute rainbow flags before the game against Hungary,” to set an example, “tweeted Papke himself on Wednesday afternoon.” This is really the height of cheek! ” Party colleagues and many other politicians see it differently. Without directly mentioning Papke, but with reference to such arguments, for example FDP Bundestag member Konstantin Kuhle wrote on Twitter: “Appeasement towards Orbán with reference to Qatar is nothing more than the relativization of our own values. The last time I checked, Qatar was neither a member of the EU nor of the Council of Europe. The Hungarian government is undermining our common values. “

Armin Laschet (CDU) described it on Wednesday as a “strong signal” that cities and other stadiums should shine in rainbow colors. “I hope that every fan and every club will allow this diversity to prevail when players also acknowledge their sexual orientation,” he said afterwards. (cibo)