Home page politics

Split

Defense Minister Christiane Lambrecht (SPD) © Valeria Mongelli/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The F-35 stealth jet is considered the most modern combat aircraft in the world. Now there should be doubts about the procurement in Berlin.

December 5 update at 9:39 am: Before the F-35 Fighter Jet Crisis Meeting the FDP increases the pressure on Christine Lambrecht: The SPD defense minister is “personally responsible” for ensuring that the schedule is adhered to and “this important project does not get off track either financially or organizationally,” said the FDP budget politician Karsten Klein picture.

Klein demanded that Lambrecht, for example, Problems at Büchel Airport make it a matter for the boss. The minister must “finally deliver” and “finally speed up procurement” according to the budget politician.

Purchase of F-35 fighter jets: Lambrecht Ministry warns of risks

First report from December 4th: Berlin – Birgt the Buying stealth jets Risks? In the Federal Ministry of Defense, according to information from Picture on Sunday (BamS) hold an emergency meeting on Monday (December 5) on the traffic light coalition’s planned purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the USA.

The responsible members of the budget committee should also take part, the newspaper reports. The background is a secret procurement proposal in which the ministry warns of significant risks in the business. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced a few days ago that he wanted to seal the order shortly. Noisy BamS it’s about 35 machines, including armament, worth 9.99 billion euros.

Purchase of F-35 fighter jets: Problems at Büchel Airport are emerging

However, it is still unclear whether the Bundeswehr will have the airfield in Büchel (Rhineland-Palatinate) converted in time for the F-35 jets by 2026. “Therefore, delays and additional costs before the start of flight operations cannot be ruled out,” said Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD).

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Purchase of stealth jets is to be financed from Bundeswehr special funds

SPD politician Andreas Schwarz, chief rapporteur on the defense budget committee, said BamS: “It is unacceptable that Parliament is only now finding out about the problems.” Attempts are being made here to get rid of responsibility.

The machines from the US manufacturer Lockheed Martin are to be procured as the successor model to the Tornado fleet introduced more than 40 years ago. The F-35 is considered the most modern combat aircraft in the world and is also bought for Germany’s so-called nuclear participation – this is a NATO deterrent concept in which allies have access to US nuclear bombs. According to unconfirmed information, the last of these weapons in Germany are in special bunkers in Büchel.

The planned purchase is to be financed from the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr. Scholz had announced this after the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. (AFP/dpa/frs)