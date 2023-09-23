Home page politics

From: Anne-Christine Merholz, Bona Hyun

Christian Lindner speaks to our editorial team about basic child security. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Finance Minister Lindner believes that basic child welfare alone will not combat child poverty. In an interview with our editorial team, he names further measures.

Berlin – Is there a threat of new traffic light trouble? The FDP apparently does not agree with all points in the planned basic child welfare law. There were party leaders Christian Lindner and Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) agreed after months of dispute. “There has been an agreement for a long time. We could have decided on that basis,” Lindner told our editorial team. “However, there were deviations when it was translated into law.”

Lindner comments on basic child security – there are apparently still disagreements

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to include the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act in this project,” said Lindner. The agreement is that “there will be no expansion of benefits, but rather that existing benefits will be made easier for families to use.”

The Trouble about basic child welfare probably as one of the longest arguments in the history of the traffic light coalition enter. After months of argument, Lindner (FDP) and Paus were able to agree on key points. The federal government speaks of a “restart of family support.” Additional spending of 2.4 billion euros is planned from 2025.

Criticism of basic child protection: Lindner names further measures

The basic child benefit is intended to bundle various state benefits for children. But it can Basic child protection to combat child poverty in the long term? From Lindner’s point of view, more needs to be done. “Among those affected by child poverty, there is more often a connection with immigration. It’s not always just more money that helps. What is needed is language support, integration of parents into the job market, and better daycare centers and schools.”

A Lindner quote that made a connection between migration and child poverty recently caused criticism. Welfare associations had sounded the alarm. The Finance Minister is pitting the protection of children against parents’ integration measures, explained the Education and Upbringing Association. (bohy)