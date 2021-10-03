fromFlorian Naumann conclude

Fired by the result of the federal election, the FDP feels particularly young these days. The explanation of a prober about the encouragement of the young voters could be irritating.

Berlin / Munich – The FDP, that is a demoscopic fact, won the Bundestag election together with the Greens among the young voters. The reasons for the election phenomenon are still being debated – one of the liberals’ explorers came up with a rather steep thesis on the background, at least in its slogans: Marco Buschmann, parliamentary manager of the Bundestag FDP.

Bundestag election: “FDP is the new punk” – prober irritates Twitter

“FDP is the new punk,” tweeted Buschmann. He also referred to a second subcultural trend: DIY aka “Do It Yourself”. “In the 1970s, young people protested against consumption and the division of labor in the market under the motto DIY (do it yourself),” explained the FDP man. “Today DIY means personal responsibility as an answer to inability to function and abuse in the state.”

.@fdp is the new punk. In the 1970s, young people protested against consumption and the division of labor in the market under the motto DIY (do it yourself).

Today DIY means personal responsibility as an answer to inability to function and abuse in the state. – Marco Buschmann (@MarcoBuschmann) October 3, 2021

The posting was well received: More than 500 likes and 100 retweets indicate that the post reached a larger audience. However, the answers were not all positive. One user let music do the talking – specifically the punk band Super Nothing and their song with the descriptive title “You and your shit-FDP”, others simply wrote “cringe” or joked about a “left slide” among the Free Democrats. Another user mocked, apparently doubting the liberal’s sanity, that the release of cannabis, also desired by the FDP, had now happened quickly.

FDP: “Tie” or “Punk”? Probing does not initially result in a “left slide”

The satirist and European parliamentarian Martin Sonneborn (Die PARTTEI) also pounced on the posting. “That is really going too far now,” he replied, adding, with a view to the much-discussed “trickle-down effects” and the death of the former FDP politician Jürgen Möllemann and the tax plans of the Liberals: “The FDP apparently understands pop culture very well as much as about macroeconomics, parachuting & serious housekeeping … “

The commentators also expressed doubts about the appropriate appearance of the FDP parliamentary group. The liberals were then a bit too “tight-lipped”, it was said, for example. Or also: “Mr. Buschmann, as the new rebel in the Bundestag I expect you in red designer sneakers and a shirt with the inscription #fuckthepolice and not in a slimfit penguin suit.” the police. I just don’t like every law, ”said Bushman with a wink emoji.

Buschmann was also in political action on Sunday: The FDP explored the SPD and the Union. With the Social Democrats – also probably not the first choice for most members of the punk and DIY scene – there was apparently no significant rapprochement: It is clear that “our content-related positions differ in essential points,” said FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing afterwards. (fn)