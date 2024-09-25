Home policy

The FDP is facing a big decision. The next few weeks will show whether it will leave the traffic light government or stick with it.

Berlin – The defeat in the state elections in Brandenburg is proving to be a bitter blow for the FDP. Now Sarah Wagenknecht the Liberals to turn their backs on the traffic light coalition. And discontent is also growing within the party. More and more FDP party members are talking about leaving. According to reports, there is already a date for this.

“A party that has less support than the Animal Protection Party should no longer be the governing party in our country – that is, the FDP,” said the BSW head in Berlin. The Liberals were only able to gain 0.8 percent of the vote in the state elections in Brandenburg. In contrast, the Animal Protection Party received two percent in the state.

“One should appeal to this party to retain what little dignity it has left and to pull the ripcord,” Wagenknecht continued. The results of the three previous state elections, including those in Thuringia and Saxony, show that the traffic light coalition no longer has any support in the state.

The dissatisfaction with the current situation is also noticeable in the ranks of the FDP. FDP Federal Chairman Christian Lindner spoke in an interview with Rheinische Post of an “autumn of decisions” and demanded that the traffic light coalition make decisions on migration policy, economic policy and the federal budget – and that by Christmas.

Traffic light coalition broken because of FDP? Numerous party members are calling for an exit from the traffic light coalition

FDP parliamentary group vice-chairman Lukas Köhler also speaks on the radio station Bavaria 2 of necessary changes. If the traffic light coalition has the strength to do that, then the FDP’s withdrawal is not necessary, he said. “But the same applies if we as the federal government do not have the strength to set these course, to make these decisions and if parliament does not get them through, then of course we have to say that we need a different government.”

Dem Editorial Network Germany said FDP parliamentary group vice-chair Gyde Jensen: “With their voting decision on Sunday, the voters made it clear that they would rather support an end with horror than a horror without end.” Now the focus is, among other things, on easing the burden on the economy in the remaining twelve months until the next federal election on September 28, 2025, and on making a solid budget policy that does justice to future generations.

Deadline for FDP to break traffic light coalition is November

Loud Picture The FDP’s leadership bodies are already discussing an exit scenario and date. The target date is 14 November. The so-called reconciliation meeting will then be the final point of the deliberations in the budget committee for the 2025 budget. The latest exit date is 29 November, when the budget is to be passed in the Bundestag. After that, an exit would be pointless. One expert believes that a coalition break by the FDP would be fair.

The hope of many FDP members is that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will no longer be able to govern without an approved budget and without the Liberals. A government made up of the SPD and the Greens would no longer have a majority on many decisions. In the coming weeks, as Focus reported that the topics of pensions, migration and the budget will become further points of contention between the SPD and the FDP. (gel)