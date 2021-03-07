Mr Wissing, as a minister in Rhineland-Palatinate, you support the corona measures that you criticize as the FDP general secretary in the federal government. What is your position on Corona now?

If a federal law finds a majority, then we implement it at the state level, we are a party based on the rule of law. Wherever we are more free in state politics, you will find a clear FDP handwriting: We have neither curfews nor a ban on accommodation.

If I go to Mainz, am I not allowed to spend the night there?

In Rhineland-Palatinate, we never implemented the nonsensical ban on accommodation last autumn, which also failed in court. Of course there is also a lockdown here – because the number of infections was so high in November. But I already stated at the time that I did not see the risk of infection in the catering trade. But if all neighboring countries close their restaurants, we will have no other choice.

What would you do fundamentally differently in the corona policy – if you could as you wanted?

We would have focused on protecting risk groups from the start, with more testing and the use of FFP2 masks in retirement homes. The Chancellor did not want that, so that there would be no isolation of people in care facilities. She preferred general measures for the entire population. That was unsuccessful. I asked for more rapid tests back in September. At that time it was said: the citizen must not do that himself under any circumstances. It is now being implemented, but there are still many unanswered questions. The FDP wanted to handle economic aid in an uncomplicated manner through the tax offices. Instead, the Federal Minister of Economics has gotten entangled in a bureaucratic jungle with his now nine different aid programs.

On the one hand you want more market and less state, on the other hand you want corona subsidies and more state in vaccine production?

It’s not about subsidies. When the state forcibly closes a company, it is a massive encroachment on property rights. Therefore, he has to pay compensation. And as for the vaccine: I don’t want the state to intervene in production. I just want him to order as much as he needs. The United States went on a shopping spree for 340 million inhabitants with 12 billion euros, the EU had just 2.9 billion euros for 450 million inhabitants. That’s why they didn’t order the Biontech vaccine at first, following the motto, maybe we can get something cheaper. Later they wanted to reorder at short notice, but Biontech had already sold its production elsewhere. The EU Commission should have simply ordered as much vaccine as we need from all manufacturers. Then she would have ordered five times the amount that we actually need from five suppliers. That would have cost Germany ten billion euros. The lockdown costs between 30 and 50 billion euros – per month.

The number of cases is increasing, the mutations are spreading. Is now the right time to relax?