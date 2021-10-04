In the struggle to form a government, the FDP continues to vote with the Greens after the first exploratory round.

Berlin – “We also have to be careful that we don’t get caught up with the Greens and the FDP in such a way that there can only be one grand coalition,” said FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “That’s why things have to be closely coordinated this time.” When asked about how to proceed further, he said: “First of all we are waiting for the conversation that the Greens are having with the Union. We will then do our internal evaluation, we will also compare it – because there must be no tangling between the Greens and the FDP. ” If the Greens and the Union had their upcoming conversation, he was in favor of “that you then draw an interim balance sheet and make an interim decision,” said Wissing.

Both the SPD and the Union are campaigning for a possible government alliance around the Greens and the FDP. While the FDP sees greater substantive proximity to the Union, the Greens are closer to the SPD. On Sunday, the SPD first sounded out with the FDP and then with the Greens. The Union, for its part, probed in parallel with the FDP in the evening. In the days before, the explorers from the Greens and the FDP had already met twice. On Tuesday there is an exploratory round between the Union and the Greens. It should then be decided whether further exploratory rounds are required or whether decisions are made in the direction of formal coalition talks. (dpa)