Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the FDP, is promoting an alliance with the CDU. He sees a civil coalition as the solution to the country's problems.

Berlin – FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai has once again called for an alliance with the Union in view of the ongoing coalition conflicts. “I am firmly convinced that a bourgeois coalition of the CDU, CSU and FDP would be able not only to properly analyze the country’s problems together, but also to actually find solutions together,” said Djir-Sarai Picture on Sunday.

FDP General Secretary sees the country's economic success as a priority

With regard to the SPD and the Greens, he said: “Anyone who wants ecological transformation, anyone who wants functioning social security systems like our coalition partners, must be aware that we need the economic success of this country as a prerequisite for this.”

The next few weeks are “enormously important” to see what conclusions the coalition partners draw. “My impression so far is that the Greens are not yet on the path to pulling these and implementing these needs.”

Bijan Djir-Sarai, FDP General Secretary. © Serhat Kocak/dpa

A few days ago, Djir-Sarai had already spoken out in favor of an alliance with the Union, or for a so-called Germany coalition including the SPD. On Monday (February 19th) he upped the ante again. Criticism of the SPD and the Greens has nothing to do with the continued existence of the traffic light government, said Djir-Sarai in Berlin. Criticism of other parties must be possible; after all, the FDP did not merge with the SPD and the Greens.

Djir-Sarai had attacked Robert Habeck

Djir-Sarai particularly attacked Robert Habeck (Greens): “We need an economics minister who is able to see things as they are. And then being able to draw the right conclusions from it,” he said. Habeck had announced that the government would significantly lower its economic forecast for this year.

On Wednesday (February 21st) he will present the annual economic report. Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) want to strengthen the competitiveness of the economy, but the proposals are different.

Government spokesman Hebestreit: “Don’t take Djir-Sarai seriously”

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit dismissed the statements made by FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai about the traffic light coalition as “political trivialities”. “You have to accept it, but you don’t have to take it seriously,” said Hebestreit on Monday in Berlin. In football we speak of “international toughness” in this context.

The regular federal election is scheduled for fall 2025. The FDP is polling around four percent and would therefore currently be kicked out of the Bundestag. (so with rtr/dpa)