On September 19, the FDP holds its federal party conference. It’s about topics and personal details. How to follow the party conference on TV and in the live stream.

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10 a.m., the FDP will hold its federal party conference.

It should include economic aid and a new Secretary General go.

go. So you can follow the FDP federal party conference in September 2020 on TV and in the live stream.

Berlin – It is the most important gathering of a party: the annual Federal Party Congress. The FDP federal party conference in 2020 was planned earlier in the year, but the party has to reschedule because of the corona pandemic. The first party is now the FDP September 19th their party congress again in the usual form.

The Free Democrats meet for their 71st federal party conference in Estrell Congress Center in Berlin Neukölln. From 10 O `clock Delegates from all federal states meet there, take decisions and elect the new General Secretary. If you want to follow the contributions and resolutions on Saturday, you can live in TV and in its own Live stream watch.

FDP federal party conference 2020: Corona, voting rights from 16 and a new general secretary

Thematically, as expected, it will be a lot about that Coronavirus and go about dealing with it. Recently, however, the FDP itself made negative headlines in this regard.

The FDP praises the federal government’s quick measures, but does not consider them to be targeted. A central point of criticism are the Emergency aid. While the weakest are being helped, become the Middle class left in the lurch. For example, to help the skilled trades, the FDP suggests funding in the form of a negative income tax in front. Taxes are paid back to companies so that they have more capital to invest.

There is also a important personnel expected: The General Secretary, who was only elected to office in 2019 Linda Teuteberg is to be replaced by Volker Wissing. That has Christian Lindner announced with a bang on August 17th. The party leader also recently split up privately. That will be another topic Right to vote at 16 be.

FDP federal party conference 2020 on TV and in live stream

Many party members can only this year due to the corona pandemic on-line Attend their party’s meeting. A presence in Berlin is only permitted with registration and is reserved for the closest circle.

The interested public can also visit the FDP website or in Party’s YouTube channel find the live stream from the FDP federal party conference 2020.

The FDP federal party conference is also quite conventionally live on Free TV to see. The transmitter Phoenix broadcasts the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. All those who don’t have enough then have to go to the Live stream change of the party.