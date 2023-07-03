Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Calls for a clear edge on immigration in Germany: Bijan Djir-Sarai (FDP). © Christoph Soeder/dpa

First France, then Germany: FDP and CSU warn of unrest – because of unchecked immigration. A new argument is brewing at the traffic light.

Berlin/Paris – Concerned looks to Paris: After days of riots in France, the fear of unrest is also growing in Germany. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai has now warned of similar conditions in this country and has called on his government partners to limit immigration. “Politics in Germany should deal intensively with the events in France,” he warned in the Picture-Newspaper. Because: “Uncontrolled immigration and enormous deficits in integration policy are a threat to internal security.” While the CSU agrees with the Liberals, the advance in the traffic light should cause a big frown.

Riots in France trigger debate about immigration in Germany

The unrest has been shaking France for days. After the death of a 17-year-old by a police bullet during a traffic check on June 27, there were always massive riots, street battles and looting in the neighboring country, especially at night. Hundreds of people were arrested every night, and one of the rioters was even proud of his deeds. Only on the night of Monday (July 3rd) did the riots subside somewhat.

Grandma of the boy who was shot appeals to the rioters

The slight decrease in violence is partly attributed to the massive police operation, but also partly to the emotional appeal of the grandmother of the dead man. In her emotional appeal, she had wished for the riots in France to stop. “Luckily the police are there. The people who are breaking something, I say to them: Stop it.” The rioters “used their 17-year-old grandson, who was shot by a police officer, as an excuse,” she said, according to the news agency dpa the French broadcaster BFMTV. Although she was angry with the officials, she did not want to generalize. The policeman will be punished like everyone else. “I have faith in the judiciary.” The people on the streets should remain calm and not destroy everything.

Since the violent perpetrators included a high proportion of people with a migration background from the French suburbs, a new integration debate flared up in Germany as well. Union faction vice leader Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) joined the FDP line and warned of a possible escalation in Germany.

Police shoot 17-year-olds in France: FDP and CSU warn of unrest in Germany

“The terrible violent death of Nahel M. was the spark for a long-smoldering potential for conflict and violence,” he said Picture. This shows the explosive force that could arise if for too long “people look away from growing parallel societies and a lack of integration coupled with a high lack of prospects.” One lesson from the events in France can only be: “To counteract such developments in good time, with clear rules and commitment to integration and managing and limiting immigration.”

An old conflict is now erupting again. After tough debates, the traffic light coalition only agreed on a new immigration law at the end of April – incidentally with the votes of the FDP. The faction leaders had agreed at the last minute to change the wording of the law and removed the limit now being demanded from the project. Originally it said: “The law serves to control and limit the immigration of foreigners to the Federal Republic of Germany.” But in the end there was only “control” of immigration – i.e. without limitation.

Debate on immigration: Germany lacks 1.5 million skilled workers – per year

The new immigration law is intended to compensate for the shortage of skilled workers in the German labor market. Regardless of the debate about the unrest in France, it is huge. According to estimates by the economist Monika Schnitzer, Germany needs around 1.5 million immigrants – per year, as the Süddeutsche Zeitung said.

The Skilled Immigration Act passed by the Bundestag is a step in the right direction. However, more is needed: “For example, immigration offices that do not deter immigrants, but offer service,” she said. “We shouldn’t demand that foreign skilled workers speak German for every job. But make sure that the employees of the immigration office can speak English.” Overall, according to Schnitzer, Germany needs a welcoming culture. (jkf/with dpa)